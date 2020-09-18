The Week 2 Final Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting linebacker Elandon Roberts for their home opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, while wide receiver DeVante Parker will be a game-time decision.

Roberts was listed as out on the team's injury report of the week, while Parker was listed as questionable.

With Roberts out, the likelihood is that either Kamu Grugier-Hill or Andrew Van Ginkel will play a bigger role on defense. Grugier-Hill played 18 snaps against New England, while Van Ginkel was on the field for only eight snaps on defense.

Kyle Van Noy has the versatility to slid inside from his edge position if the Dolphins decide to use Van Ginkel more, or they could use Grugier-Hill inside.

If Parker doesn't play, Isaiah Ford stands out as the logical option to start opposite Preston Williams, though it could result in more two-tight end sets. Parker was injured in the first half of the 21-11 loss at New England after catching four passes.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem, who missed the opener because of a pectoral injury, was listed as doubtful with the same issue. As was the case last week, Fejedelem's absence would be felt more on special teams, where he's one of two captains with Kavon Frazier.

The three players were the only one who were limited in practice Friday, while everybody else was a full participant.

No other Dolphins player was given a game status designation, meaning everybody else will be available.

The Bills, meanwhile, ruled out three players, all of them linebackers.

The group included starters Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, the son of former Dolphins tight end Ferrell Edmunds and 2019 Pro Bowl selection. The other Buffalo linebacker ruled out was Del'Shawn Phillips.