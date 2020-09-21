SI.com
Miami Dolphins Week 2 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Alain Poupart

The biggest thing that stands out from the Miami Dolphins snap counts in their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills is that second-year player Myles Gaskin appears to have become the team's feature back.

For the second consecutive game, Gaskin had the most snaps of any Dolphins running back — and by a large margin.

Gaskin played 49 snaps against the Bills, or 65 percent of the Dolphins' 75 offensive plays. In comparison, Matt Breida played 16 snaps and Jordan Howard only eight.

It's a pretty surprising development considering the Dolphins went out and acquired Breida and Howard in the offseason via trade and free agency, respectively.

The other thing that stands out on offense with the snap counts is the fact there's a clear-cut top tier of three wide receivers, with DeVante Parker playing 66 snaps, Preston Williams playing 61 and Isaiah Ford playing 48.

After that, the next-most snaps for a wide receiver went to Jakeem Grant with 10.

On defense, it's interesting to note that Kamu Grugier-Hill started at linebacker but played only 18 snaps, an indication of the heavy usage of three-wide receiver sets by the Bills in their 31-28 victory.

After playing 34 snaps in the opener against New England, rookie safety Brandon Jones was down to 18 snaps against Buffalo.

With another week back from his recovery and with Buffalo focusing on the passing game, cornerback Xavien Howard got a much heavier dose of action in the home opener, going from 27 to 60 snaps.

Howard led the team in defensive snaps, followed by safety Bobby McCain with 59 and linebacker Kyle Van Noy with 58 and rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and linebacker Jerome Baker with 57.

Igbinoghene was forced into extended action after Byron Jones left the game after only four plays.

Another interesting number on defense was the 37 snaps played by safety Eric Rowe, a rather low number. Also interesting that Rowe was not in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game.

Special teams captain Kavon Frazier again had the most snaps in the kicking game with 26, with Grugier-Hill (22) and Brandon Jones (21) also topping 20 snaps.

Rookie Lynn Bowden Jr., acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders the weekend before the start of the regular season, played four offensive snaps in his NFL debut.

Alain Poupart