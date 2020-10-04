Miami Dolphins Week 4 Report Card

As always, some good grades, some not so good for the Miami Dolphins following their 31-23 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

Quarterback

After two really good performances, Ryan Fitzpatrick took a clear step back against Seattle when he threw two interceptions and was lucky there weren't two others. It should be pointed out the first pick wasn't his fault because his arm was hit when he threw the pick and the ball then was batted up in the air by a linebacker. Fitzpatrick again was a factor with his scrambling, including his touchdown late in the game. Grade: C

Running backs

Myles Gaskin again got the bulk of the work at running back and he produced solid results, with 40 yards rushing on 10 carries and three receptions. He also shouldn't be blamed for the 2-yard loss on that key third-down play early in the fourth quarter because he never had a chance. Matt Breida got more playing time than usual and was a factor in the passing game. Jordan Howard again was a non-factor. Grade: C+

Wide receivers

DeVante Parker had his best performance of the season with 10 catches for 110 yards, coming back from an early ankle injury. That was big. Nobody else really was a factor in the passing game, though Isaiah Ford had four catches. Preston Williams again wasn't much of a factor, though he did catch the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. There were no glaring drops. Grade: C+

Tight ends

After scoring touchdowns the past two games, Mike Gesicki not only was kept out of the end zone, but he was shut down as well with only one catch for 15 yards. Durham Smythe was more visible in the passing game with two receptions for 30 yards. As with wide receivers, there were no glaring drops. The run blocking was spotty, and the tight ends have to share some responsibility in that. Grade: C

Offensive line

A very quick look at the stats paint a nicer picture for the work of the offensive line than the reality. This was not a great effort. Fitzpatrick was sacked only once, but was under pressure fairly regularly and the pressure that produced the first interception doesn't go in the book as a sack. There also was a key holding penalty on guard Ereck Flowers. The run blocking had its moments, but came up short on the key third-and-2 play in the fourth quarter. Julien Davenport spotted Austin Jackson at times in the second half. Grade: C-

Defensive line

The Dolphins didn't have a great day on defense by any measure, giving up 5 yards a rushing attempt to Chris Carson and coming up short on three straight running plays late in the game when they needed a stop to have one final chance. Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah each had a sack. Ogbah had a really good game with two QB hits and a tackle for loss on a running play. Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins were very quiet. Grade: C

Linebackers

Elandon Roberts had the best game statistically for the Dolphins at this position, leading the team with nine tackles and coming up with a tackle for loss. Kyle Van Noy had a very quiet game after having a big performance at Jacksonville. Jerome Baker was barely noticeable in this game. The Dolphins did not have any game-changing plays, though they clearly could have used one or two. Grade: C-

Secondary

It obviously was a tough afternoon for rookie Noah Igbinoghene, who was clearly beaten on David Moore's fourth-quarter touchdown, gave up a 30-yard reception in one-on-one coverage against Tyler Lockett and was involved in the busted coverage that allowed Moore to catch a 57-yard pass in the final minute of the first half. Not good. Jamal Perry came over late on the long Moore catch, so he might bear some responsibility for that play as well. Xavien Howard was beaten easily by DK Metcalf in the first quarter and whiffed on a tackle attempt right before Seattle's final touchdown, but he did have the nice pick in the end zone. He also owes a big thanks on that play to safety Bobby McCain, whose pressure forced Wilson to throw off his back foot. Grade: C

Special teams

Jason Sanders continued his perfect season by going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, though the Dolphins wish they hadn't had to use him so much. Matt Haack punted only once, but it was good for 51 yards and no return. Jakeem Grant had a nifty 11-yard punt return but again didn't get the chance to return a kickoff. The Dolphins gave up a 29-yard kickoff return to Travis Homer. Grade: B-