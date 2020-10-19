SI.com
AllDolphins
Dolphins Rout Jets: The Five Biggest Plays

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins evened their record on the season at 3-3 with a dominating 24-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6, and we break down the five biggest plays of the game.

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick's touchdown pass to Adam Shaheen: There wasn't one play that really stood out on the Dolphins' first touchdown drive, but the 4-yard score was a thing of beauty. The Dolphins took advantage of the Jets' aggressiveness on defense with a lot of movement to their left and snuck Shaheen to the right, where he became wide open for the easy pitch-and-catch.

2. The offensive pass interference penalty on the Jets in the first quarter: The Jets sure looked like they were going to tie the game when they drove to the Dolphins 24-yard line, but then came the penalty on tight end Ryan Griffin, who clearly blocked Xavien Howard as he was covering Breshad Perriman on a crossing pattern. The penalty turned a first down at the 15-yard line into a third-and-12 at the 34 and then came the botched snap that knocked the Jets out of field goal range.

3. Myles Gaskin's 9-yard run plus facemask penalty in the second quarter: This was the big play on the Dolphins' second touchdown drive. It came on a first-and-10 from the Jets 44 when Gaskin ran up the middle and linebacker Avery Williamson yanked his facemask. Just like that, they were at the 20-yard line and three plays later Fitzpatrick hit Preston Williams on a slant for a 3-yard touchdown that made it 14-0.

4. The 43-yard completion to Shaheen late in the second quarter: This came on a second-and-9 from the Jets 47 when Shaheen found himself alone behind the secondary in the middle of the field. The only disappointment for Shaheen was getting tripped up by Brian Poole from behind. It didn't matter for the Dolphins, though, because Fitzpatrick threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Durham Smythe on the next play.

5. Emmanuel Ogbah's 28-yard sack: The outcome already was decided by this point, but we absolutely can't ignore this play just for the sheer absurdity of it. It came on a third-and-4 from the Dolphins 29-yard line and Ogbah dropped Flacco at the Jets 43 after the veteran quarterback just kept zigzagging backward in a failed attempt to evade him. The sack made it fourth-and-32.

