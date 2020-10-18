The Dolphins-Jets Week 6 Inactives and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will have defensive end Shaq Lawson and tight end Durham Smythe back for the game against the New York Jets, but they'll be without linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The absence of Van Noy became more likely Saturday when the Dolphins added a foot injury to his previous groin injury.

The Dolphins don't announce starting lineup changes, but Andrew Van Ginkel getting the start in Van Noy's place would make sense.

The other noteworthy development on the inactive list is a second consecutive healthy scratch for running back Jordan Howard.

It's become pretty obvious at this time he's taken a back seat in the running back rotation and the Dolphins logically would be open to trading him if another team called for his services.

Also inactive will be fellow running back Salvon Ahmed, meaning the three active running backs for a second consecutive week will Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird.

The other inactives for the Dolphins against the Jets will be WR/RB Malcolm Perry and DE Jason Strowbridge. The two rookie draft picks have been inactive for every game so far in 2020.

The Dolphins elevated DT Benito Jones from the practice squad Saturday and he'll be in uniform against the Jets.

For the Jets, quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton again will be out.

Head coach Adam Gase had said during the week that Darnold would miss a second consecutive start, meaning Dolphins nemesis Joe Flacco will get the start.

Flacco has a 6-0 record against the Dolphins, though it needs to be pointed out all six games came against the Baltimore Ravens, a team that's owned the Dolphins in recent years.

The other Jets inactives are QB James Morgan, a rookie from Florida International University in Miami, CB Quincy Wilson, DL Jordan Willis and DL Nathan Shepherd.