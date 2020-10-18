SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

The Dolphins-Jets Week 6 Inactives and What It Means

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will have defensive end Shaq Lawson and tight end Durham Smythe back for the game against the New York Jets, but they'll be without linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The absence of Van Noy became more likely Saturday when the Dolphins added a foot injury to his previous groin injury.

The Dolphins don't announce starting lineup changes, but Andrew Van Ginkel getting the start in Van Noy's place would make sense.

The other noteworthy development on the inactive list is a second consecutive healthy scratch for running back Jordan Howard.

It's become pretty obvious at this time he's taken a back seat in the running back rotation and the Dolphins logically would be open to trading him if another team called for his services.

Also inactive will be fellow running back Salvon Ahmed, meaning the three active running backs for a second consecutive week will Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird.

The other inactives for the Dolphins against the Jets will be WR/RB Malcolm Perry and DE Jason Strowbridge. The two rookie draft picks have been inactive for every game so far in 2020.

The Dolphins elevated DT Benito Jones from the practice squad Saturday and he'll be in uniform against the Jets.

For the Jets, quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton again will be out.

Head coach Adam Gase had said during the week that Darnold would miss a second consecutive start, meaning Dolphins nemesis Joe Flacco will get the start.

Flacco has a 6-0 record against the Dolphins, though it needs to be pointed out all six games came against the Baltimore Ravens, a team that's owned the Dolphins in recent years.

The other Jets inactives are QB James Morgan, a rookie from Florida International University in Miami, CB Quincy Wilson, DL Jordan Willis and DL Nathan Shepherd.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Jets Week

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the New York Jets in Week 6 and we revisit the top developments of the week

Alain Poupart

Why the Dolphins Will Win, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record on the season when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium and here's a look at how the game might play out

Alain Poupart

Setting the Stage for Dolphins-Jets Matchup

Breaking down the Dolphins-Jets matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

Alain Poupart

Sieler a Keeper for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler is turning out to be a major find for the defense after joining the team last December

Alain Poupart

Top 5 Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks of All Time

The Dolphins have produced two Hall of Fame quarterbacks whose careers spanned more than half of the franchise's 54-year history. However, these two stars weren't the only quarterbacks of note. In this article, I'll reveal the top five quarterbacks in Dolphins history.

Andrew Harner

The Final Week 6 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins have three players listed as questionable for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

OTD in Dolphins History: The High Point of Gase's Tenure

The 2016 Miami Dolphins shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers to start their turnaround toward an unlikely playoff berth on this day four years ago

Alain Poupart

Fitz Follow-Up: Impressive Year as the Starter

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick became the full-time starting quarterback a year ago this week and he's put together a pretty impressive 16-game run

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 6 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season offers some interesting matchups in all the different time slots

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Picking Up a 1,000-Yard Rusher

The Miami Dolphins are reported to be among the finalists to sign running back Le'Veon Bell, who would become the latest in a long list of former 1,000-yard rushers to join the organization

Alain Poupart