Parker Back at Practice

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is practicing for the first time in training camp

There was some good injury news for the Miami Dolphins on Monday morning, with wide receiver DeVante Parker coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list and taking part in his first practice of training camp.

Parker was one of four players who began training camp on PUP along with fellow wide receiver Preston Williams, linebacker Elandon Roberts and guard/tackle D.J. Fluker, who since has been placed on injured reserve.

Williams and Roberts have yet to practice so far in camp, and Williams was placed Monday on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Williams became the fourth player on that list, along with tight ends Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen.

With the team short-handed at the position, the Dolphins signed two tight ends Monday: Kalif Jackson and Sal Cannella.

Neither Jackson nor Cannella has ever appeared in an NFL regular season game. Jackson played collegiately at Florida and Grambling State, while Cannella finished up his college career at Auburn.

The only two players on the active roster not taking part in practice Monday were cornerback Xavien Howard and rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, the first-round pick from the University of Miami.

The Dolphins were back at practice Monday after getting their first day off of training camp.