All of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's Targets in 2021

Breaking down every single one of Tyreek Hill's targets during the 2021 season with the result (completion, incompletion or interception), the length of the pass and his yards after catch.

WEEK 1 vs. CLEVELAND

Completion: 24 yards, 17 yard pass, 7 YAC

Incompletion: 14 yard pass

Completion: 8 yards, 4 yard pass, 4 YAC

Completion: minus-6 yards, minus-4 yard pass, minus-2 YAC

Completion: 11 yards, 11 yard pass, 0 YAC

Incompletion: 38 yard pass

Completion: 22 yards, 24 yard pass, minus-2 YAC

Completion: 9 yards, 3 yard pass, 6 YAC

Completion: 28 yards, 22 yard pass, 6 YAC

Incompletion: 26 yard pass

Completion: 6 yards, 6 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 6 yards, 8 yards pass, minus-2 YAC

Completion: 75 yards (TD), 45 yard pass, 30 YAC

Completion: 14 yards, 11 yard pass, 3 YAC

Incompletion: 6 yard pass

Totals: 15 targets, 11 catches, 197 yards, 50 YAC, average pass length: 15.4 yards

WEEK 2 at BALTIMORE

Completion: 7 yards, 7 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 4 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 6 YAC

Completion: 3 yards, minus-4 yard pass, 7 YAC

Incompletion: 16 yard pass

Totals: 4 targets, 3 catches, 14 yards, 13 YAC, average pass length: 4.3 yards

WEEK 3 vs. L.A. CHARGERS

Completion: 7 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 8 YAC

Completion: 8 yards, 8 yard pass, 0 YAC (fumble lost)

Completion: 12 yards, 3 yard pass, 9 YAC

Incompletion: 10 yard pass

Completion: 18 yards, 15 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 11 yards, 11 yard pass, 0 YAC

Incompletion: 40 yard pass

Totals: 7 targets, 5 catches, 56 yards, 20 YAC, average pass length: 12.3 yards

WEEK 4 at PHILADELPHIA

Completion: 9 yards, 7 yard pass, 2 YAC

Completion: 36 yards, 17 yard pass, 19 YAC



Completion: 2 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 32 yards, 27 yard pass, 5 YAC

Completion: 6 yards (TD), 6 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 15 yards, 11 yard pass, 4 YAC



Incompletion: 20 yard pass

Completion: 14 yards, 9 yard pass, 5 YAC

Completion: 5 yards, 3 yard pass, 2 YAC

Completion: 12 yards (TD), 10 yard pass, 2 YAC



Completion: 11 yards, 11 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 44 yards (TD), 43 yard pass, 1 YAC

Totals: 12 targets, 11 catches, 186 yards, 43 YAC, average pass length: 13.6 yards

WEEK 5 vs. BUFFALO

Completion: 12 yards, 3 yard pass, 9 YAC

Incompletion: 5 yard pass



Incompletion: 14 yard pass

Completion: 7 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 9 YAC

Incompletion: 17 yard pass

Incompletion: 7 yard pass



Interception: 2 yard pass

Completion: 3 yards, 0 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 17 yards, 14 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 5 yards, minus-5 yard pass, 10 YAC



Completion: 8 yards, 2 yard pass, 6 YAC

Incompletion: 12 yard pass

Completion: 11 yards, 8 yard pass, 3 YAC

Totals: 13 targets, 7 catches, 63 yards, 43 YAC, average pass length: 5.9 yards

WEEK 6 at WASHINGTON

Completion: 6 yards, 0 yard pass, 6 YAC

Incompletion: 10 yard pass



Completion: 19 yards, 18 yard pass, 1 YAC

Interception: 3 yard pass

Completion: 9 yards, 0 yard pass, 9 YAC

Completion: 12 yards, 12 yard pass, 0 YAC



Completion: 13 yards, 13 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 2 yards (TD), 2 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 9 yards, 6 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 0 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 1 YAC



Incompletion: 10 yard pass

Completion: 6 yards, 1 yard pass, 5 YAC

Totals: 12 targets, 9 catches, 76 yards, 25 YAC, average pass length: 6.2 yards

WEEK 7 at TENNESSEE

Completion: 8 yards, 8 yard pass, 0 YAC

Incompletion: 3 yard pass

Incompletion: 5 yard pass



Completion: 4 yards, 4 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 4 yards, 4 yard pass, 0 YAC

Chad Henne at quarterback

Incompletion: 11 yard pass

Completion: 17 yards, 15 yard pass, 2 YAC



Completion: 9 yards, 13 yard pass, minus-4 YAC

Completion: 7 yards, 5 yard pass, 2 YAC



Totals: 9 targets, 6 catches, 49 yards, 0 YAC, average pass length: 7.6 yards

WEEK 8 vs. N.Y. GIANTS

Completion: 10 yards, 0 yard pass, 10 YAC

Completion: 9 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 10 YAC

Completion: 0 yards, minus-3 yard pass, 3 YAC



Completion: 5 yards, minus-3 yard pass, 8 YAC

Incompletion: 5 yard pass

Completion: 6 yards (TD), 6 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 6 yards, 6 yard pass, 0 YAC

Incompletion: 35 yard pass

Incompletion: 8 yard pass

Completion: 11 yards, 10 yard pass, 1 YAC



Completion: 9 yards, 9 yard pass, 0 YAC

Incompletion: 16 yard pass

Completion: 9 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 11 YAC



Incompletion: 54 yard pass

Incompletion: 27 yard pass

Completion: 4 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 5 YAC

Completion: 10 yards, 3 yard pass, 7 YAC

Completion: 15 yards, 13 yard pass, 2 YAC

Totals: 18 targets, 12 catches, 94 yards, 57 YAC, average pass length: 10.1 yards

WEEK 9 vs. GREEN BAY

Completion: 2 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 4 YAC

Incompletion: 8 yard pass

Completion: 10 yards, 7 yard pass, 3 YAC



Completion: 12 yards, 12 yard pass, 0 YAC

Incompletion: 11 yard pass

Incompletion: 50 yard pass



Incompletion: 20 yard pass

Incompletion: 13 yard pass

Incompletion: 46 yard pass

Incompletion: 21 yard pass

Completion: 13 yards, 13 yard pass, 0 YAC

Totals: 11 targets, 4 catches, 37 yards, 7 YAC, average pass length: 18.1 yards

WEEK 10 at LAS VEGAS

Incompletion: 40 yard pass

Completion: 8 yards, minus 1 yard pass, 9 YAC

Completion: 8 yards (TD), 8 yard pass, 0 YAC



Completion: 1 yards (TD), 1 yard pass, 0 YAC

Incompletion: 6 yard pass

Completion: 8 yards, minus-3 yard pass, 11 YAC



Completion: 10 yards, 3 yard pass, 7 YAC

Completion: 16 yards, 12 yard pass, 4 YAC

Completion: 32 yards, 26 yard pass, 6 YAC

Incompletion: 38 yard pass

Totals: 10 targets, 7 catches, 83 yards, 37 YAC, average pass length: 13.0 yards

WEEK 11 vs. DALLAS

Completion: 10 yards, 10 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 8 yards, 5 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 0 yards, minus-4 yard pass, 4 YAC



Completion: 8 yards, 0 yard pass, 8 YAC

Completion: 23 yards, 3 yard pass, 20 YAC



Incompletion: 16 yard pass

Completion: 10 yards, 8 yard pass, 2 YAC

Completion: 6 yards, 3 yard pass, 3 YAC

Incompletion: 6 yard pass

Completion: 4 yards, 3 yard pass, 1 YAC

Completion: 8 yards, 1 yard pass, 7 YAC

Totals: 11 targets, 9 catches, 77 yards, 48 YAC, average pass length: 4.7 yards

WEEK 13 vs. DENVER

Completion: 13 yards, 5 yard pass, 8 YAC

Completion: 9 yards, 8 yard pass, 1 YAC

Incompletion: 24 yard pass

Incompletion: 6 yard pass

Interception: 11 yard pass

Totals: 5 targets, 2 catches, 22 yards, 9 YAC, average pass length: 10.8 yards

WEEK 14 at LAS VEGAS

Completion: 10 yards, 4 yard pass, 6 YAC

Completion: 19 yards, 19 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 9 yards, 2 yard pass, 7 YAC

Completion: 38 yards, 37 yard pass, 1 YAC

Totals: 4 targets, 4 catches, 76 yards, 14 YAC, average pass length: 15.5 yards

WEEK 15 at L.A. CHARGERS

Completion: 12 yards, 0 yard pass, 12 YAC

Completion: 5 yards, 7 yard pass, minus-2 YAC



Completion: 11 yards, 2 yard pass, 9 YAC

Completion: 4 yards, minus-3 yard pass, 7 YAC

Completion: 3 yards, 0 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 23 yards, 20 yard pass, 3 YAC



Incompletion: minus-6 yard pass

Completion: 40 yards, 39 yard pass, 1 YAC

Completion: 5 yards, 1 yard pass, 4 YAC

Completion: 1 yard (TD), 1 yard pass, 0 YAC



Completion: 10 yards, 6 yard pass, 4 YAC

Completion: 20 yards, 17 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 14 yards, 11 yard pass, 3 YAC

Totals: 13 targets, 12 catches, 148 yards, 47 YAC, average pass length: 7.3 yards

WEEK 16 vs. PITTSBURGH

Completion: 10 yards, 10 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 9 yards, 4 yard pass, 5 YAC

Totals: 2 targets, 2 catches, 19 yards, 5 YAC, average pass length: 7.0 yards

WEEK 17 at CINCINNATI

Completion: 6 yards, 5 yard pass, 1 YAC

Completion: 17 yards, 11 yard pass, 6 YAC

Incompletion: 3 yard pass

Incompletion: 24 yard pass

Completion: 2 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 4 YAC

Incompletion: 61 yard pass

Completion: 6 yards, 3 yard pass, 3 YAC

Completion: 8 yards, 8 yard pass, 0 YAC

Completion: 1 yards, 1 yard pass, 0 YAC

Incompletion: 11 yard pass

Totals: 10 targets, 6 catches, 40 yards, 14 YAC, average pass length: 12.5 yards

WEEK 18 at DENVER

Incompletion: 13 yard pass

Incomp[etion: 16 yard pass

Completion: 2 yards, 1 yard pass, 1 YAC

Totals: 3 targets, 1 catch, 2 yards, 1 YAC, average pass length: 10.0 yards