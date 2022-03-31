All of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's Targets in 2021
Breaking down every single one of Tyreek Hill's targets during the 2021 season with the result (completion, incompletion or interception), the length of the pass and his yards after catch.
WEEK 1 vs. CLEVELAND
Completion: 24 yards, 17 yard pass, 7 YAC
Incompletion: 14 yard pass
Completion: 8 yards, 4 yard pass, 4 YAC
Completion: minus-6 yards, minus-4 yard pass, minus-2 YAC
Completion: 11 yards, 11 yard pass, 0 YAC
Incompletion: 38 yard pass
Completion: 22 yards, 24 yard pass, minus-2 YAC
Completion: 9 yards, 3 yard pass, 6 YAC
Completion: 28 yards, 22 yard pass, 6 YAC
Incompletion: 26 yard pass
Completion: 6 yards, 6 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 6 yards, 8 yards pass, minus-2 YAC
Completion: 75 yards (TD), 45 yard pass, 30 YAC
Completion: 14 yards, 11 yard pass, 3 YAC
Incompletion: 6 yard pass
Totals: 15 targets, 11 catches, 197 yards, 50 YAC, average pass length: 15.4 yards
WEEK 2 at BALTIMORE
Completion: 7 yards, 7 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 4 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 6 YAC
Completion: 3 yards, minus-4 yard pass, 7 YAC
Incompletion: 16 yard pass
Totals: 4 targets, 3 catches, 14 yards, 13 YAC, average pass length: 4.3 yards
WEEK 3 vs. L.A. CHARGERS
Completion: 7 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 8 YAC
Completion: 8 yards, 8 yard pass, 0 YAC (fumble lost)
Completion: 12 yards, 3 yard pass, 9 YAC
Incompletion: 10 yard pass
Completion: 18 yards, 15 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 11 yards, 11 yard pass, 0 YAC
Incompletion: 40 yard pass
Totals: 7 targets, 5 catches, 56 yards, 20 YAC, average pass length: 12.3 yards
WEEK 4 at PHILADELPHIA
Completion: 9 yards, 7 yard pass, 2 YAC
Completion: 36 yards, 17 yard pass, 19 YAC
Completion: 2 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 32 yards, 27 yard pass, 5 YAC
Completion: 6 yards (TD), 6 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 15 yards, 11 yard pass, 4 YAC
Incompletion: 20 yard pass
Completion: 14 yards, 9 yard pass, 5 YAC
Completion: 5 yards, 3 yard pass, 2 YAC
Completion: 12 yards (TD), 10 yard pass, 2 YAC
Completion: 11 yards, 11 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 44 yards (TD), 43 yard pass, 1 YAC
Totals: 12 targets, 11 catches, 186 yards, 43 YAC, average pass length: 13.6 yards
WEEK 5 vs. BUFFALO
Completion: 12 yards, 3 yard pass, 9 YAC
Incompletion: 5 yard pass
Incompletion: 14 yard pass
Completion: 7 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 9 YAC
Incompletion: 17 yard pass
Incompletion: 7 yard pass
Interception: 2 yard pass
Completion: 3 yards, 0 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 17 yards, 14 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 5 yards, minus-5 yard pass, 10 YAC
Completion: 8 yards, 2 yard pass, 6 YAC
Incompletion: 12 yard pass
Completion: 11 yards, 8 yard pass, 3 YAC
Totals: 13 targets, 7 catches, 63 yards, 43 YAC, average pass length: 5.9 yards
WEEK 6 at WASHINGTON
Completion: 6 yards, 0 yard pass, 6 YAC
Incompletion: 10 yard pass
Completion: 19 yards, 18 yard pass, 1 YAC
Interception: 3 yard pass
Completion: 9 yards, 0 yard pass, 9 YAC
Completion: 12 yards, 12 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 13 yards, 13 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 2 yards (TD), 2 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 9 yards, 6 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 0 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 1 YAC
Incompletion: 10 yard pass
Completion: 6 yards, 1 yard pass, 5 YAC
Totals: 12 targets, 9 catches, 76 yards, 25 YAC, average pass length: 6.2 yards
WEEK 7 at TENNESSEE
Completion: 8 yards, 8 yard pass, 0 YAC
Incompletion: 3 yard pass
Incompletion: 5 yard pass
Completion: 4 yards, 4 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 4 yards, 4 yard pass, 0 YAC
Chad Henne at quarterback
Incompletion: 11 yard pass
Completion: 17 yards, 15 yard pass, 2 YAC
Completion: 9 yards, 13 yard pass, minus-4 YAC
Completion: 7 yards, 5 yard pass, 2 YAC
Totals: 9 targets, 6 catches, 49 yards, 0 YAC, average pass length: 7.6 yards
WEEK 8 vs. N.Y. GIANTS
Completion: 10 yards, 0 yard pass, 10 YAC
Completion: 9 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 10 YAC
Completion: 0 yards, minus-3 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 5 yards, minus-3 yard pass, 8 YAC
Incompletion: 5 yard pass
Completion: 6 yards (TD), 6 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 6 yards, 6 yard pass, 0 YAC
Incompletion: 35 yard pass
Incompletion: 8 yard pass
Completion: 11 yards, 10 yard pass, 1 YAC
Completion: 9 yards, 9 yard pass, 0 YAC
Incompletion: 16 yard pass
Completion: 9 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 11 YAC
Incompletion: 54 yard pass
Incompletion: 27 yard pass
Completion: 4 yards, minus-1 yard pass, 5 YAC
Completion: 10 yards, 3 yard pass, 7 YAC
Completion: 15 yards, 13 yard pass, 2 YAC
Totals: 18 targets, 12 catches, 94 yards, 57 YAC, average pass length: 10.1 yards
WEEK 9 vs. GREEN BAY
Completion: 2 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 4 YAC
Incompletion: 8 yard pass
Completion: 10 yards, 7 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 12 yards, 12 yard pass, 0 YAC
Incompletion: 11 yard pass
Incompletion: 50 yard pass
Incompletion: 20 yard pass
Incompletion: 13 yard pass
Incompletion: 46 yard pass
Incompletion: 21 yard pass
Completion: 13 yards, 13 yard pass, 0 YAC
Totals: 11 targets, 4 catches, 37 yards, 7 YAC, average pass length: 18.1 yards
WEEK 10 at LAS VEGAS
Incompletion: 40 yard pass
Completion: 8 yards, minus 1 yard pass, 9 YAC
Completion: 8 yards (TD), 8 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 1 yards (TD), 1 yard pass, 0 YAC
Incompletion: 6 yard pass
Completion: 8 yards, minus-3 yard pass, 11 YAC
Completion: 10 yards, 3 yard pass, 7 YAC
Completion: 16 yards, 12 yard pass, 4 YAC
Completion: 32 yards, 26 yard pass, 6 YAC
Incompletion: 38 yard pass
Totals: 10 targets, 7 catches, 83 yards, 37 YAC, average pass length: 13.0 yards
WEEK 11 vs. DALLAS
Completion: 10 yards, 10 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 8 yards, 5 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 0 yards, minus-4 yard pass, 4 YAC
Completion: 8 yards, 0 yard pass, 8 YAC
Completion: 23 yards, 3 yard pass, 20 YAC
Incompletion: 16 yard pass
Completion: 10 yards, 8 yard pass, 2 YAC
Completion: 6 yards, 3 yard pass, 3 YAC
Incompletion: 6 yard pass
Completion: 4 yards, 3 yard pass, 1 YAC
Completion: 8 yards, 1 yard pass, 7 YAC
Totals: 11 targets, 9 catches, 77 yards, 48 YAC, average pass length: 4.7 yards
WEEK 13 vs. DENVER
Completion: 13 yards, 5 yard pass, 8 YAC
Completion: 9 yards, 8 yard pass, 1 YAC
Incompletion: 24 yard pass
Incompletion: 6 yard pass
Interception: 11 yard pass
Totals: 5 targets, 2 catches, 22 yards, 9 YAC, average pass length: 10.8 yards
WEEK 14 at LAS VEGAS
Completion: 10 yards, 4 yard pass, 6 YAC
Completion: 19 yards, 19 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 9 yards, 2 yard pass, 7 YAC
Completion: 38 yards, 37 yard pass, 1 YAC
Totals: 4 targets, 4 catches, 76 yards, 14 YAC, average pass length: 15.5 yards
WEEK 15 at L.A. CHARGERS
Completion: 12 yards, 0 yard pass, 12 YAC
Completion: 5 yards, 7 yard pass, minus-2 YAC
Completion: 11 yards, 2 yard pass, 9 YAC
Completion: 4 yards, minus-3 yard pass, 7 YAC
Completion: 3 yards, 0 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 23 yards, 20 yard pass, 3 YAC
Incompletion: minus-6 yard pass
Completion: 40 yards, 39 yard pass, 1 YAC
Completion: 5 yards, 1 yard pass, 4 YAC
Completion: 1 yard (TD), 1 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 10 yards, 6 yard pass, 4 YAC
Completion: 20 yards, 17 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 14 yards, 11 yard pass, 3 YAC
Totals: 13 targets, 12 catches, 148 yards, 47 YAC, average pass length: 7.3 yards
WEEK 16 vs. PITTSBURGH
Completion: 10 yards, 10 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 9 yards, 4 yard pass, 5 YAC
Totals: 2 targets, 2 catches, 19 yards, 5 YAC, average pass length: 7.0 yards
WEEK 17 at CINCINNATI
Completion: 6 yards, 5 yard pass, 1 YAC
Completion: 17 yards, 11 yard pass, 6 YAC
Incompletion: 3 yard pass
Incompletion: 24 yard pass
Completion: 2 yards, minus-2 yard pass, 4 YAC
Incompletion: 61 yard pass
Completion: 6 yards, 3 yard pass, 3 YAC
Completion: 8 yards, 8 yard pass, 0 YAC
Completion: 1 yards, 1 yard pass, 0 YAC
Incompletion: 11 yard pass
Totals: 10 targets, 6 catches, 40 yards, 14 YAC, average pass length: 12.5 yards
WEEK 18 at DENVER
Incompletion: 13 yard pass
Incomp[etion: 16 yard pass
Completion: 2 yards, 1 yard pass, 1 YAC
Totals: 3 targets, 1 catch, 2 yards, 1 YAC, average pass length: 10.0 yards