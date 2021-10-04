Another Setback for Fuller

Looks like the Miami Dolphins will have to play at least another game without wide receiver Will Fuller V.

The 2021 free agent acquisition missed the second half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with what was described as a hand injury, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday the issue is a broken finger and that Fuller's status will be week to week.

Fuller's injury occurred in the second quarter of the 27-17 loss against the Colts when he went down to try to catch (unsuccessfully) a low third-down throw from quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Fuller's absence could mean a return to the lineup for fellow wide receiver Preston Williams, who was inactive the past two games after making his only appearance of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

It's the latest setback for what has been a very difficult first season in Miami for Fuller, who joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March when he signed a one-year, $10 million contract with an additional $3 million attainable through incentives, according to overthecap.com.

Fuller had to sit out the opener against the New England Patriots as he finished serving the NFL suspension he incurred last year as a member of the Houston Texans; he missed the home opener against Buffalo after leaving the team to deal with a personal matter; and he was injured late in the Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders after being targeted on an incompletion in the end zone in overtime.

That injury at Las Vegas was classified as cramping, but then Fuller missed practice last Wednesday because of chest/elbow issues.

In his one-plus game this season, Fuller has four catches for 26 yards.