Waddle, Defense Big Plays Lead Dolphins in Opener

Big plays were expected from the Miami Dolphins offense in 2022, but the defense made sure not to be forgotten in the season opener against the New England Patriots.

Melvin Ingram scored a defensive touchdown after a sack by Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland came up with an interception in the end zone to complement Jaylen Waddle's long touchdown and Tyreek Hill's big day in a 20-7 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Waddle scored a 42-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-7 with 18 seconds left in the first half to give Miami a 17-0 lead and the Dolphins held on in the second half.

And it was the defense that came up big again in the second half, with a fourth-down stop after the Patriots were at midfield and then rookie free agent Kader Kohou forcing a fumble that Jaelan Phillips recovered.

Hill finished with eight catches for 94 yards, with a long of 26 yards, and was targeted 12 times.

In his second opening-day start in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa was 23-for-33 for 270 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 104.4 passer rating.

The running game, however, did not contribute much on offense with 65 yards on 21 attempts. That total included runs of 8 yards by Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a backward pass and 8 and 6 yards by Waddle and Hill on end-arounds, meaning the running backs gained 43 yards on 18 carries.

Raheem Mostert did have an 11-yard run right before the two-minute warning in the second half that all but clinched the victory.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE GETS THINGS STARTED

It was the defense that stole the show early, starting with Holland's interception after New England had marched from its 25 to the Miami 22 on the opening drive of the game.

On first down, Patriots QB Mac Jones looked for former Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker in the end zone, but Xavien Howard tipped the ball in the air and Holland corraled it for the pick — television replays showed Howard grabbing Parker's jersey but no call was made.

After the Dolphins marched 47 yards for Sanders' first field goal, thanks in large part to a 23-yard completion to Hill, the defense produced the first touchdown of the season.

It came when Brandon Jones nailed Mac Jones from behind and knocked the ball loose, with Ingram grabbing off the bounce with his left hand and running 2 yards for the score.

The defense later produced another big play, stopping New England on a fourth-and-3 from midfield.

Along with Brandon Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack and he also forced a holding penalty on the failed fourth-down attempt by New England (so the penalty was declined).

The Dolphins lost starting right tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Cethan Carter to injuries in the first half.

The Dolphins (1-0) will next face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 18.