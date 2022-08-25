Another Potential Veteran Option at Cornerback?

The Miami Dolphins might have another option if they're still looking for veteran help at cornerback.

Former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler became a free agent Thursday when the New England Patriots released him off injured reserve with an injury settlement.

The Patriots had placed Butler on IR on Aug. 16 with what was reported as a hip injury, and his timetable for recovery will be a significant factor in whether he signs with another team.

Butler was back in the NFL this summer after retiring in 2021 following three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

In his last season, Butler started all 16 games for Tennessee in 2020 and performed pretty well, allowing a passer rating of 83.2 when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference.

Butler played his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots and that's where he made his name, starting with his Super Bowl-clinching interception against Russell Wilson in the 28-24 victory at the end of the 2014 season.

Butler's cornerbacks coach during his four seasons (2014-17) in New England was Josh Boyer, who is entering his third year as Dolphins defensive coordinator.

THE DOLPHINS' CORNERBACK DEPTH ISSUE

The Dolphins signed a veteran cornerback just over a week ago when they acquired former Minnesota Vikings second-round pick Mackensie Alexander, but they had to put him on injured reserve after he sustained a leg injury in the 15-13 preseason loss against the Las Vegas Raiders last Saturday.

The Dolphins have one of the top cornerback starting tandems in the NFL with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but Jones has been on PUP all summer after undergoing Achilles surgery in March.

Nik Needham, who's currently nursing a minor injury, is a quality slot corner and can move outside if needed, but there is little experienced depth beyond them.

The other cornerbacks currently on the roster include Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell, Elijah Hamilton and rookie free agent Kader Kohou.