The Quinnen Question: Easy Answer for Dolphins

Alain Poupart

There were conflicting reports Tuesday morning about the New York Jets involving their desire to trade 2019 third overall pick Quinnen Williams.

The only apparent reason the Jets would consider trading Williams is they're in full rebuilding mode and might want to focus on acquiring draft compensation, but whatever the reason the Miami Dolphins would be smart to reach out to New York GM Joe Douglas.

Williams is a talented young defensive linemen in the Jets' 3-4 scheme who has been one of the rare bright spots in the team's 0-7 start. His contract also would be very palatable for any team trading for him because the Jets already have handled his signing bonus.

He's due a little less than $10 million in guaranteed salary through the 2022 season.

Williams has 28 tackles through the first seven games, matching his rookie season total when he played 13 games with nine starts. He already has topped his sack total (3 to 2.5 last year) and tackles for loss (5 to 4).

For the Dolphins, he would fit in nicely on the defensive line, particularly after the loss of fourth-year player Davon Godchaux to a triceps injury. The Dolphins have used rookie second-round pick Raekwon Davis and practice squad elevation Benito Jones at defensive tackle in Godchaux's absence, but Williams would be a great addition to line up alongside 2019 Dolphins first-round pick Christian Wilkins.

As for compensation, the New York Daily News report suggested the Jets would be looking for a second-round pick along with something else. The Dolphins, remember, have additional picks next year as the result of the 2019 trade with the Houston Texans.

So the Dolphins easily could afford giving the Jets, say, a second- and a fifth-round pick.

But the question, of course, is whether the Jets would consider trading a significant player within the division. When they were going through the whole Jamal Adams saga in the summer, we chronicled how those kind of trades are pretty rare.

And, of course, there's the issue of whether the Jets are looking to trade Williams at all, something that ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini tweeted is just not the case.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first team a team leaked out that kind of suggestion in an effort to drive up the asking price.

From here, because of his age, ability and contract status, it wouldn't make much sense for the Jets to trade Williams.

But if that's the route they're going to choose, the Dolphins most definitely should investigate the possibility.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

