Hill Named First-Team All-Pro

Four days after being named Miami Dolphins team MVP, Tyreek Hill has added first-team All-Pro to his list of 2022 honors.

Hill was selected as one of three wide receivers on the team announced by The Associated Press on Friday, joining Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hill was the only Dolphins player on either the first or second All-Pro team, but five others received votes: fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, tackle Terron Armstead, Christian Wilkins (as an interior defensive lineman), cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland.

The AP All-Pro team featured a different selection process this year, whereby the 50 voters selected first- and second-team choices at every position. Each player received three points for a first-place vote and one point for a second-place vote.

Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were the only two players to receive 50 first-place votes.

Hill got 47 first-place votes and three second-place votes for a total of 144 points. That was the sixth-highest point total among all players, behind only Jefferson, Kelce, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (149), 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs interior defensive lineman Chris Jones (148).

After arriving in March after a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill set franchise records with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards.

The 1,710 yards set a new NFL mark for a player's first season with a team.

Hill becomes the 17th player named Dolphins MVP in his first season with the team and the sixth wide receiver to win the award, following Jaylen Waddle in 2021, Jarvis Landry in 2015 (co-winner), Chris Chambers in 2005), O.J. McDuffie in 1997 and 1998, and Paul Warfield in 1970 (co-winner).

WADDLE, ARMSTEAD, WILKINS AND OTHER DOLPHINS WHO GOT VOTES

Waddle, who followed up his record-setting rookie season with an even better 2022 performance, ending eighth among wide receivers with 10 second-place votes — he finished behind Jefferson, Hill, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

After setting the NFL rookie record with 104 catches in 2021, Waddle caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the NFL with an 18.1-yard average.

Pro Bowl selection Terron Armstead finished fourth among all tackles, but The Associated Press listed its team with left and right tackles, which left Armstead out because the top three point-getters all were left tackle.

Armstead got one first-place vote and four second-place votes, finishing behind Trent Williams of the 49ers, Andrew Thomas of the New York Giants and former Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil now with the Houston Texans.

On defense, it was Wilkins who had the best showing among AP voters.

He earned two first-place votes and nine second-place votes for 15 points, putting him fifth behind Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams of the Jets, his former Clemson teammate Dexter Lawrence of the Giants and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans.

In the secondary, Xavien Howard got one first-place vote and two second-place votes to finish ninth among cornerbacks, while Jevon Holland got one second-place vote at safety, where the top point-getting was former Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.

