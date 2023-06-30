Dolphins held auditions all offseason to find replacements for Mike Gesicki and Trent Sherfield and there seems to be a front-runner

The Miami Dolphins added two veteran receivers to the arsenal of weaponry who each bring something different to the offense, but Tyreek Hill seems to think there’s a front-runner for the No. 3 receiver role.

Listen to the seven-time Pro Bowl selection and it becomes clear that Robbie Chosen’s combination of speed, height and good hands gives him the edge over Braxton Berrios, a promising slot receiver Miami signed this offseason; and Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Erik Ezukamna, the two holdovers from last season.

“You never can go wrong by adding another speed guy,” Hill said about Chosen, who was clocked hitting 21.21 mph on a touchdown catch for the Carolina Panthers during the 2020 season, which happens to be the year Chosen caught a career-high 95 receptions and turned those catches into 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Chosen has averaged 3.3 receptions and 44 yards per game throughout his career, which began as an undrafted rookie who became a year one starter for the New York Jets in 2016.

CHOSEN ADDS MISSING INGREDIENT

“Him being 6-3, I didn’t know he was that tall, lanky, and [was] able to catch the ball with ease,” Hill said. “He’s definitely going to help us out in the red zone because he’s a taller guy who can run some routes that me and JW (Jaylen Waddle) may not be able to run. Having him is definitely going to be valuable.”

And Hill wasn’t the only Dolphins player impressed by Chosen this offseason.

“Chosen is a great teammate. He’s really fast. He knows how to get the ball,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “He [was] getting the ball a good amount this OTAs.”

The Dolphins need a third weapon to step up in the passing game this season because of the departure of tight end Mike Gesicki, who signed with New England, and receiver Trent Sherfield, who signed with Buffalo as free agents. Those two collectively had 100 passes thrown their way last season as role players in the NFL’s sixth-ranked offense.

CHOSEN PLAYS EVERY SPOT

It’s logical to conclude that third receiver could be Chosen, who went by Robbie Anderson before his name change this summer, if he learned the offense quickly because he’s played all three receiver spots — split end, flanker and slot receiver — during his seven-year NFL career, which features him starting 86 of the 111 games he’s played.

“My heart led me to being here,” Chosen said earlier this summer after turning down better offers to accept a one-year deal for $1.1 million, which included a $150,000 signing bonus, to play for the team he cheered for growing up in South Florida.

Chosen said he specifically wanted to play with Tagovailoa, and targeted playing alongside Hill and Waddle to resurrect his career, which hit rough patch last season when he caught a career-low 20 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown during his time with the Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, who traded for him at the midseason point.

“I’m a firm believer you are the company you keep,” Chosen said.