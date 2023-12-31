With cornerback Xavien Howard sidelined by a foot injury Eli Apple and Kader Kohou played a more prominent role for Dolphins defense

The Miami Dolphins lost one of the team's starting cornerbacks on the first defensive series of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and 99-game starter for the Dolphins, suffered a left foot injury on the first pass play for the Ravens, and was carted off the field after being evaluated in the medical tent.

The severity of Howard's injury was not announced, but Howard availability for next week's season finale against the Buffalo Bills, and Miami's postseason run could be impacted.

Kader Kohou replaced Howard as the cornerback put on the boundary opposite Jalen Ramsey, and Eli Apple handled the boundary spot when Kohou moved inside for work in the nickel package, which defends the opposition's three receiver sets.

Howard, who has contributed 45 tackles, one interception and broken up 12 passes in the 13 games he's played this season, had been playing the past month with a hip injury he suffered in Miami's loss to the Tennessee Titans, and had previously missed games because of a groin strain.

Rookie Cam Smith, Nik Needham and Justin Bethel are the other cornerbacks available for the Dolphins, which came into Sunday's game with Howard and Jalen Ramsey questionable.

Ramsey, who came back from an MCL injury after three months of rehab, was battling some knee pain during Friday's practice and had his participation limited. But he played on Sunday.