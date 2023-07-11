On Aug. 5 Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas becomes first former Dolphins player inducted in Football's Hall of Fame since Jason Taylor

Zach Thomas waited a long 10 years to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But when the Class of 2023’s induction ceremony begins on August 5, it won’t be a long wait for the Miami Dolphins linebacker to give his speech in Canton, Ohio.

According to Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote, Thomas has been told he will be the night's first inductee, put in position to set the tone for the night of honor.

Thomas will be presented to the Hall of Fame by former Dolphins coach and fellow Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson, the man who drafted him in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL draft, and quickly handed him the keys to the Dolphins' defense shortly after discovering how dynamic of a player he was.

Johnson, a Hall of Fame inductee in 2020, previously served as presenter for former Dolphins pass rusher Jason Taylor.

Who Is All In The Class?

Thomas is being inducted along with (alphabetically) cornerback Ronde Barber, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, the late cornerback Ken Riley, a Florida A&M product who happened to be the Rattlers’ head coach and athletic director, offensive lineman Joe Thomas and pass rusher DeMarcus Ware.

Each inductee will be allowed to give a 10 to 12 minute speech.

Typically, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony gives the first and last speeches of the night to marquee members of the class.

That means in less than a month Thomas will become the 11th member of the Hall of Fame who spent most of his career as a Dolphins player, and the 18th person to have spent at least some time with the Dolphins during a Hall of Fame career.

Thomas' career achievements

In 12 seasons with the Dolphins, Thomas played in 168 games - all starts - totaling 1,640 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 17 interceptions with four touchdowns.

He was named to seven Pro Bowls, was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection, and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

He also named the 1996 AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year, twice was selected as the NFL Alumni Linebacker of the team (1998, 2006), and was named to the NFL’s All-Decades Team for the 2000s.

Thomas played one final season in 2008 with the Dallas Cowboys appearing in all 16 games with 14 starts. He added 94 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery that season.

He started eight playoff games in his career, all with Miami, recording 60 tackles with one sack and one fumble recovery.

He averaged 9.7 tackles per game over his Dolphins career, with an average of 155 tackles per season.