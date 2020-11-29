SI.com
Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Highlights and Lowlights

Alain Poupart

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in their 20-3 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- LB Andrew Van Ginkel got around the corner and forced a holding penalty on Jets tight end Ryan Griffin.

-- Safety Brandon Jones came through an opening in the middle of the offensive line to sack Darnold and force the Jets to settle for a field goal on their opening drive.

-- Matt Breida, starting at running back, converted a third-and-1 on the Dolphins' opening drive with a 4-yard run.

-- The Dolphins stopped the Jets' second drive with a third-down incompletion when Xavien Howard had tight coverage against Jamison Crowder down the right sideline.

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a nifty 22-yard completion to Mike Gesicki to convert a third-and-2 on the Dolphins' second drive.

-- Jason Sanders nailed his NFL-best seventh field goal of 50 yards or longer, this one from 54 yards, to tie the score 3-3.

Jason Sanders
sVincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports

-- Xavien Howard did a nice job of shoving rookie Denzel Mims out of bounds after he jumped to catch a third-down pass, making it an incompletion.

-- Fitzpatrick was on the money on a slant to DeVante Parker for an 11-yard gain.

-- New running back DeAndre Washington had two consecutive receptions for a first down.

-- The Dolphins sure looked like they caught a break on a 19-yard reception by Parker when it clearly looked as though he never completed the catch before the ball was knocked loose. The initial ruling of the completion was upheld after a Jets challenge, though CBS NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore said he would have ruled it an incomplete pass.

-- Fitzpatrick did a great job of throwing Parker open with a back-shoulder throw on the next play.

-- Fitzpatrick finished off the drive with his 13-yard touchdown pass to Gesicki, who high-pointed a jump ball in the end zone.

-- The Dolphins ran a beautiful screen to Breida, who took advantage of some good blocking for a 13-yard gain.

-- Sanders' second field goal, from 51 yards out, was right down the middle as he continues his remarkable season.

-- The Dolphins caught a break when Jets kicker Sergio Castillo missed a chip-shot 29-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the half.

SECOND HALF

-- Zach Sieler closed off a hole very quickly stop Josh Adams after a 1-yard run.

-- Howard had such good coverage on a deep pass to rookie Denzel Mims that Mims climbed over him and was flagged for offensive pass interference.

-- Nik Needham stopped the Jets' first drive of the second half when he picked off Sam Darnold after the Jets quarterback had rolled out to his right.

-- Fitzpatrick threw to a spot and Parker caught the pass and turned into a 25-yard gain.

-- Linebacker Jerome Baker dropped Jets running back Ty Johnson after 1-yard gain on a third-and-4 in the third quarter, though Baker was injured on the play.

-- Breida had a 12-yard run on a draw play, running through a big opening up the middle.

-- Kyle Van Noy and Raekwon Davis teamed to sack Darnold on the first play of the fourth quarter.

-- That was some play by linebacker Elandon Roberts to shoot through the gap and stick Frank Gore to drop him for a loss on a fourth-and-1 on the third play of the fourth quarter.

-- Roberts later teamed with fellow linebacker Jerome Baker to drop Darnold for a sack on first down.

-- DeAndre Washington showed a nice burst on his 16-yard run.

-- For the second consecutive week, Howard made a nice catch to come up with an interception. As he's done so often, he undercut Breshad Perriman's route to get his seventh pick on the season.

LOWLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- On Sam Darnold's first pass attempt, the Jets pick up the Dolphins' twists up front and that allows him to make an easy completion to Jamison Crowder for a 16-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins allowed the Jets to convert a third-and-9 with a 36-yard completion from Darnold to Breshad Perriman, who got behind the secondary in what appeared to be zone coverage.

-- Rookie Robert Hunt, getting the start at right tackle with Solomon Kindley out with a foot injury, committed a false start on the Dolphins' first offensive snap.

-- The Dolphins appeared ready to go for a first down on fourth-and-2 from the Jets 38 on their first drive but were called for too many men on the field.

-- Gesicki appeared to lose the ball in the sun on a third-down incompletion.

-- Xavien Howard gave up a 19-yard completion to Jets rookie Denzel Mims when he allowed inside position and Mims went up to catch a nice pass by Darnold.

-- The officials missed a clear roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets linebacker Tarrell Basham when he hit Fitzpatrick at the knees after the ball was thrown.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 30-yard completion to Mims on a third-and-9 from the Jets 8 when Mims got behind Emmanuel Ogbah, who had dropped in coverage.

-- The Dolphins allowed Darnold to scramble up the middle 4 yards to convert a third-down situation right before the two-minute warning.

-- The Dolphins gave up runs of 14 and 17 yards to Gore on the Jets' last drive of the first half.

SECOND HALF

-- Fitzpatrick was sacked on the second offensive play of the half.

-- Byron Jones had great coverage on Breshad Perriman down the left sideline but let Perriman make the adjustment to make a 27-yard catch.

-- The Dolphins failed to pick up a twist up front by the Jets and that allowed former Miami linebacker Neville Hewitt to come in free and sack Fitzpatrick to end a third-quarter drive.

-- With the Dolphins in full control of the game, Breida gave the Jets some life when he fumbled at the Miami 45-yard line late in the third quarter.

-- Patrick Laird followed Breida's touchdown when linebacker Jordan Jenkins punched the ball out of his hands late in the

-- Guard Ereck Flowers negated a nice run by Washington when he was flagged for holding in the fourth quarter.

Comments

