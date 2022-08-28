McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Eagles Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Sunday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 48-10 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with Byron Jones and whether he'll be coming off PUP before 4 p.m. ET, and McDaniel calls it a "fluid situation." Says he's hoping to have a clarity in the near future.

-- Regarding the 53-man roster and decisions that need to be made, McDaniel says the performances in the preseason finale made them more difficult. Points out some players who hadn't gotten as many opportunities before performed well.

-- As one would expect, McDaniel says he's had several meetings with GM Chris Grier to discuss upcoming roster decisions.

-- Running back and wide receiver will present some tough roster decisions, and McDaniel says the team knew from the start that was going to be the case. Says there are multiple playmakers in both groups and says everybody in each of those two groups is in an NFL player.

-- Skylar Thompson had another great performance against Philadelphia and the question of whether he needs to be on the 53 is brought up. "He's made it tough, hasn't he?" McDaniel says. Adds that Thompson has owned the responsibility of taking control whenever he's in at quarterback. "He's opened eyes with the way he's played. He's made that situation very tricky in terms of whether or not you can try to have him on the practice squad or keep him on the 53." It says here the Dolphins should put him on the 53. Finishes that Thompson has done everything he could to get on the 53.

-- McDaniel says several people reached out to him after what he said about senior vice president Jason Jenkins in light of his passing Saturday, and says it speaks to the kind of person Jenkins was. Adds, "We should all be so fortunate to leave a legacy like that."

-- The Dolphins finished 2-1 in the preseason, and McDaniel says the team got better every game. Says the Dolphins made plays on both side of the ball against the Eagles because of technique, not because of scheme.

-- McDaniel says he can't confirm right now that Trey Flowers has agreed to terms with the Dolphins, says he saw during his workout a guy who was in shape. Does say, "It's definitely in the works."

-- When the Dolphins have some rare days off before the start of the regular season, McDaniel says he doesn't plan on attending games but rather on "daddying."

-- Greg Little did "a great job," McDaniel said. "I was proud of him. You wouldn't even thought that he was progressing through an injury." Hmm, maybe a hint about the backup tackle spot? Said Little played at a higher level than before he was injured (by going through mental reps).