NFL-NFLPA Release Joint Statement Regarding Tua Concussion

The Miami Dolphins QB was injured during the Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday morning following its review of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion and the conclusion was that things were handled properly.

"The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of the application of concussion protocold involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers," the joint statement read. "The joint review determined the protocol was not triggered.

"The protocol is initiated when a player receivers an impact to the head and exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion. The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol."

Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss the Dolphins' Week 17 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Wednesday that he was proceeding at the moment with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter for the week, at the same time declining to rule out Tagovailoa because he wanted the focus when it comes to the third-year quarterback from Alabama to be on his health and his day-to-day progress.

Tagovailoa's head made contact with the surface at Hard Rock Stadium late in the second quarter when he was dragged down by Packers rookie edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare after completing a short pass to tight end Durham Smythe after starting to scramble out of the pocket.

Tagovailoa quickly got up and returned to the huddle for the next play, which was Raheem Mostert's fumble around midfield.

The game against New England will be the third start Tagovailoa has missed this season, following the Week 5 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.

That came in the aftermath of Tagovailoa's first confirmed concussion this season, the scary-looking injury that saw him taken off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter of the Sept. 29 Thursday night game at Cincinnati.

Bridgewater's only start for the Dolphins lasted all of one play because he was pulled by the concussion spotter after being hit by Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner on Miami's first offensive snap.

Bridgewater also took two snaps against Buffalo in Week 3 after Tagovailoa left to be examined for a possible head injury after being shoved to the ground by linebacker Matt Milano before Tua returned in the second half with official word being that his stumbling was due to a back injury.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement after reviewing that situation as well, again finding no issue with how Tagovailoa's situation was handled.

