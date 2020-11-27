NFL Week 12 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and the best matchup in what overall is a mediocre slate of games for Week 11 just might be an interference battle.

14. Cleveland (7-3) at Jacksonville (1-9), 1 p.m. — The Browns are a fun team with their running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but it's tough to get excited about seeing Mike Glennon in action.

13. N.Y. Giants (3-7) at Cincinnati (2-7-1), 1 p.m. — The Giants can top Washington atop the NFC East (yes, it's true) going against a Bengals team going with Brandon Allen (and not backup Ryan Finley) at quarterback.

12. Carolina (4-7) at Minnesota (4-6), 1 p.m. — The Vikings had been on a roll before losing against Dallas last week and badly need a win to continue their playoff push.

11. San Francisco (4-6) at L.A. Rams (7-3), 4:05 p.m. — If there were any doubts about how good the Rams are, they erased them with their Monday night victory at Tampa Bay. The 49ers, meanwhile, have collapsed under the weight of an insane amount of key injuries.

10. Arizona (6-4) at New England (4-6), 1 p.m. — The Cardinals need to win to stay in the thick of the NFC West race after falling behind Seattle and the Rams, while the Patriots will look to keep alive their faint playoff hopes.

9. Chicago (5-5) at Green Bay (7-3), 8:20 p.m. — Why does it feel like the Bears are playing in prime time every week? Their Khalil Mack-led defense is fun to watch, sure, but that offense is rough and there's no reason to think Mitchell Trubisky will make it much more fun to watch in this one.

8. Las Vegas (6-4) at Atlanta (3-7), 1 p.m. — The Falcons simply are not the same team under interim head coach Raheem Morris (they're much better), and this should be a fun game against Derek Carr and the Raiders.

7. Miami (6-4) at N.Y. Jets (0-10), 1 p.m. — The Dolphins will try to rebound after their loss after Denver against a Jets team that's still winless but will get Sam Darnold back at quarterback and came close in its past two games.

6. New Orleans (8-2) at Denver (4-6), 4:05 p.m. — Coming off their victory against the Dolphins, the Broncos now face Taysom Hill and a Saints team that's about as complete as any in the league.

5. Seattle (7-3) at Philadelphia (3-6-1), 8:15 p.m. Monday — The Eagles will need this win to get back into first place in the NFC East, but will have to find a way to contain Russell Wilson.

4. L.A. Chargers (3-7) at Buffalo (7-3), 1 p.m. — The Bills return from their bye to face the Chargers in a battle of young hotshot quarterbacks, Justin Herbert vs. Josh Allen.

3. Baltimore (6-4) at Pittsburgh (10-0), 1:15 p.m. — As of Friday morning, the status of this game was in doubt because of the continuing positive COVID-19 tests involving the Ravens. If it does get played, Baltimore figures to be short-handed and it will be interesting to see how they can respond against a Steelers team rolling along at 10-0.

2. Kansas City (9-1) at Tampa Bay (7-4), 4:25 p.m. — Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have produced some classics in recent years, though now Brady has to respond about a tough outing against the Rams and being called out by head coach Bruce Arians.

1. Tennessee (7-3) at Indianapolis (7-3), 1 p.m. — This game very well could decide the AFC South title, but the Colts' elite defense will have to go without star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (COVID-19).

And here are the SI team publisher predictions: