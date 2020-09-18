SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

NFL Week 2 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Alain Poupart

Each week we will be counting down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and it's a case of best for last when it comes to the top matchups of Week 2.

15. San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. — Until further notice, Adam Gase's team is tough to watch because its offense is so inept.

14. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. — Yes, this will be Tom Brady's first home game with the Buccaneers, but this has blowout written all over it.

13. Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. — Speaking of blowouts, tough to envision the Lions making this much of a game.

12. N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. — Sure, Mitch Trubisky had a huge fourth quarter against Detroit in Week 2, but this looks like a matchup of mediocre teams.

11. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. — This battle between two teams that played Monday night should be interesting, and we want to see whether Ben Roethlisberger can pick up where he left in Week 1.

10. Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. — The Jaguars' shocking victory against the Colts in Week 1 has made this a little more interesting because we want to see whether Minshew Mania can continue.

9. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. — The Dolphins need a rebound performance as they face another team with a running quarterback.

8. Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. — We could see some big offensive numbers between Matt Ryan and Dak Prescott.

7. L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. — This suddenly is a big game for the Eagles after their upset loss at Washington and they face a Rams team coming off a big win against Dallas.

6. Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. — Two teams expected to be contenders in 2020 coming off disappointing performances should make for a good battle.

5. Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. — Chase Young had a great debut for Washington for what might be a top 3 defensive line in the NFL, but the Cardinals showed last week at San Francisco they are legit.

4. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. — Not many defenses around the NFL have the personnel to match up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but the Chargers are one of them.

3. New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. — Russell Wilson against the New England secondary is a great matchup, and we get to see whether Cam Newton will be running all over the place again.

2. New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. Monday — In addition to the unveiling of Las Vegas' new stadium, this matchup offers the strong possibility of a shootout.

1. Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m. — Lamar Jackson against Deshaun Watson is just a fabulous quarterback matchup.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Morning After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins' 21-11 season-opening loss against the New England Patriots was a bit of a reality check even if it was just one game

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The Top 100 Games in Dolphins History

As the NFL celebrates its 100th birthday, we rank the top 100 games in Miami Dolphins history

Alain Poupart

Lawson Looks for Bounce-Back Game Against Former Team

Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson is looking forward to facing his former team

Alain Poupart

Tua Topics: Health, Learning from the Sideline

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said rookie Tua Tagovailoa is trending in the right direction from a health standpoint

Alain Poupart

Many Former Dolphins Among 2021 Hall Nominees

Zach Thomas headlined the list of former Miami Dolphins players among the 130 modern-era nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Taking Committee Approach at Running Back

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey says the team does not have 'a guy' at the moment

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Breaking Down the Dolphins Practice Squad Moves

Former Miami Dolphins third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley has returned to the team

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not on the first injury report of Week 2, though five players were limited in practice

Alain Poupart

Will Dolphins Regret Their Running Back Decision?

The Miami Dolphins bypassed the opportunity to select a running back in the 2020 NFL draft, but now look like they'll be going with a group approach

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-Bills Viewer's Guide

Setting the stage for the Miami Dolphins home opener against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium with complete broadcast and series history information

Alain Poupart