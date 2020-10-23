SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

NFL Week 7 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Alain Poupart

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and the best matchup for Week 7 was a game that was supposed to already have been played.

13. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. — The Cowboys looks to get back into first place in the fiercely competitive NFC East ... who am I kidding? It's two bad teams going at it.

12. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. — The Falcons look to make it two in a row under interim head coach Raheem Morris, while we're still not sure what to make of Brian Flores' former coaching colleague in New England, Matt Patricia.

11. Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. — The slumping Bills will look to get back on track against the dysfunctional Jets in a game Dolphins fans will want to watch.

10. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. — Chargers games always are going to be interesting for Dolphins fans as long as Justin Herbert is in the lineup and he gets to go here against a Jaguars team getting worse by the week.

9. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. — The Panthers have become surprisingly competitive in Matt Ruhle's first year as head coach, while the Saints will be looking to keep up with the Buccaneers.

8. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. — Drew Lock or no Drew Lock, it's tough to envision the Broncos being able to put up much of a fight in this one. It will be interesting to see whether Le'Veon Bell makes his debut for the Chiefs and how they utilize him if he does.

7. Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. — Aaron Rodgers will look to bounce back after a tough outing at Tampa Bay and at the same time continue to help the Dolphins' draft position. The Rodgers-Deshaun Watson battle alone should be fun.

6. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. — We can only hope this game turns out to be as entertaining as when they faced each other on Thursday night in Week 2.

5. Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. Monday — The Bears somehow have one of the best records in the league at 5-1 and now they get a chance to validate themselves as legitimate contenders against the Rams, who will be heading to Hard Rock Stadium the following Sunday for the NFL starting debut of Tua Tagovailoa.

4. Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. — Let's first start off by saying it came as a big surprise here for the NFL to take Tom Brady and the Bucs off the Sunday night game. This actually has the makings of a good matchup, with both teams coming off impressive wins against previously unbeaten opponents (Green Bay for Tampa Bay and K.C. for the Raiders).

3. San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m. — The Patriots are fast approaching crisis time for the first time in about two decades, and it's not going to be an easy task to handle a 49ers team that got back on track last week against the Rams after the Dolphins easily won in San Francisco.

2. Seattle at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. — This game was flexed to prime time and it's a great showcase for the Cardinals to prove they are legit. They're coming off a convincing Monday night win at Dallas, but now move up in competition against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, one of the three unbeaten teams heading into Week 7.

1. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. — This is the game that had to be postponed a couple of weeks back because of positive COVID-19 tests among the Titans, and now we've got two 5-0 teams ready to go at it. It will be fascinating to see whether Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry can continue their success against what arguably is the best defense in the NFL.

And here are the SI team publisher predictions:

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Passing Thoughts: More Questions About the QB Move

The Miami Dolphins' quarterback switch remains mysterious a few days after the fact

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 6

After the sixth game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

New Role a Time of Reflection for Tua

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start almost a year since his career was sidetracked by his hip injury

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick 'Heartbroken' Over Demotion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said he was shocked and upset about the team's decision to make a change at his position

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: In-Season QB Changes

The Miami Dolphins will be replacing their opening-day starting quarterback for non-injury reasons for the seventh time in team history

Alain Poupart

Week 7 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins didn't make much of a move up the NFL power rankings despite their big victory against the Jets, and in fact dropped in some of them

Alain Poupart

Flores on QB switch: 'A Move We Needed to Make'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores explained the move to rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: First Start for QBs

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa will become the team's 22nd starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season

Alain Poupart

Report: Tua Taking Over in Miami

The Miami Dolphins reportedly will turn to rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback when they return from their bye week

Alain Poupart

by

BBQPaul

QB Switch: Good Move or Bad Move?

The Miami Dolphins were on a roll heading into their bye week but reportedly decided to make a quarterback change anyway

Alain Poupart