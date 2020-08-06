Number 38 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 38.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy; 60. G Bert Weidner

59. LB Doug Swift; 58. DE-LB Kim Bokamper; 57. C Dwight Stephenson; 56. LB John Offerdahl; 55. LB Earnest Rhone; 54. LB Zach Thomas; 53. LB Bob Matheson; 52. LB Channing Crowder; 51. LB Bryan Cox; 50. LB Larry Gordon

49. CB William Judson; 48. CB Gerald Small; 47. S Glenn Blackwood; 46. S Don Bessillieu; 45. CB Curtis Johnson; 44. CB Paul Lankford; 43. S Bud Brown; 42. WR Paul Warfield; 41. FB Keith Byars; 40. S Dick Anderson

39. RB Larry Csonka

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 38 for at least one regular season game:

RB Leroy Harris (1977-78), RB Bob Torrey (1979), RB Terry Robiskie (1980-81), RB Clarence Bailey (1987), CB Bruce Plummer (1998), RB Willard Reaves (1989), DB Calvin Jackson (1994-99), DB Kevin Williams (2000), DB Quintin Williams (2004), RB Patrick Cobbs (2006-10), RB Richard Medlin (2011), CB Julian Posey (2012), DB Don Jones (2014), CB Chimdi Chekwa (2016), FB De'Veon Smith (2017), RB Brandon Bolden (2018), FB Chandler Cox (2019)

The debate:

Unlike 39, the Dolphins have had a lot of players wear 38, but no one who had anywhere near the impact of the only 39, Larry Csonka. Leroy Harris was a fifth-round pick in 1977 who played two seasons for the Dolphins and started 16 of his 26 games. He was a solid contributor, with 417 and 512 rushing yards in his two seasons, and his 77-yard run against Baltimore as a rookie stood as the Dolphins' franchise record until Keith Byars matched it on Thanksgiving Day in 1993. Calvin Jackson joined the Dolphins in 1994 as a rookie free agent out of Auburn, but he ended up starting 56 games at cornerback and safety over his final four seasons with Miami. He best season came in 1996 when he had three interceptions. Patrick Cobbs was a special teams player and backup at running for five seasons after arriving as a rookie free agent in 2006. His career highlight was an 80-yard touchdown catch from Chad Pennington at Houston in 2008 after the Dolphins ran a flea-flicker out of the Wildcat formation.

Worth noting:

Robiskie, who played nine games with five starts over two seasons in Miami, later became a Dolphins assistant coach. He's now the running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... Plummer's three games with Miami in 1988 was part of his five-year, five-team NFL career. ... Don Jones, a seventh-round pick in 2013, wore 36 as a rookie before wearing 38 for his four games in 2014. ... Chekwa played three games for Miami after four seasons with the Raiders, who had selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of Ohio State. ... Brandon Bolden's two rushing touchdowns for the Dolphins in 2018 came in the "Miracle in Miami" game against New England, the team for which he played his first six NFL seasons and where he returned in 2019. Bolden recently opted out of the 2020 season. ... Cox started three of the 13 games he played as a rookie seventh-round pick last year, but he didn't have a rushing attempt or a pass reception.

The top three:

1. DB Calvin Jackson

2. RB Patrick Cobbs

3. RB Leroy Harris