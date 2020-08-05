AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

OTD in Dolphins History: JT Goes into the Hall of Fame

Alain Poupart

There didn't seem much doubt that Jason Taylor would go into the Hall of Fame after his 15-year NFL career ended after the 2011 season, but his induction became more special after he was elected in his first year of eligibility.

And it was on this day three years ago, Aug. 5, 2017, that Taylor officially was inducted after being presented by his first NFL coach and the man who drafted him, Jimmy Johnson.

Taylor became the 10th member of the Dolphins organization (excluding those who only had brief stints with Miami) to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

After joining the Dolphins as a third-round pick out of Akron, after Johnson had made another great selection the round before with cornerback Sam Madison, Taylor went on to become perhaps the greatest defensive player in franchise history.

Taylor made the Pro Bowl six times and was a three-time All-Pro selection while setting the Dolphins career record for defensive touchdowns with nine, six on fumble returns and three on pick-sixes.

Taylor was named the 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and earned Walter Payton Man of the Year honors the following year.

The Dolphins made the playoffs five consecutive years (1997-2001) thanks in large part to a defense led by Taylor and Zach Thomas.

In fact, Thomas is another player who deserves consideration as the greatest to play defense for the Dolphins with his seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro nods.

Taylor also holds the distinction of being the only player to return to the Dolphins twice after playing for another team. He played for the Dolphins from 1997 until he was traded to Washington in 2008, return to Miami in 2009, played for the Jets in 2010 after the Dolphins let him leave as a free agent and returned for one final season in 2011.

Taylor's last game was a 19-17 victory against the New York Jets in Miami and after the game his teammates took him for a farewell ride.

A little less than six years later, Taylor had his bust in Canton.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Examining the Dolphins Options at Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins suddenly find themselves with a need at wide receiver after Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted out on consecutive days

Alain Poupart

by

Toddler13

2017 Draft Looking Worse and Worst for Dolphins

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley became the second member of the Miami Dolphins' 2017 draft class let go by the team this year

Alain Poupart

by

Bumpy17

Dolphins WR Corps Takes Another Hit

Albert Wilson became the second Miami Dolphins wide receiver in two days to decide to opt out of the 2020 season

Alain Poupart

Number 39 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 39 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Have Their First Opt-out Player

The Miami Dolphins did not have a player who chose to opt out until wide receiver Allen Hurns announced his decision on Twitter

Alain Poupart

OTD in Dolphins History: Two Hall of Fame inductions

Quarterback Bob Griese was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4, 1990 and Nick Buoniconti joined him in Canton exactly 11 years later

Alain Poupart

New NFL COVID-19 Rules Finalized

The Miami Dolphins and the other 31 teams will be using a different set of rules when it comes to roster management in 2020 and the added roster flexibility increases the need to find young talent

Alain Poupart

Number 41 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 41 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Number 40 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 40 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Can Preston Pick Up Where He Left Off?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams is on track to return after his 2019 knee injury, but the question is whether he can be as productive as he was as a rookie

Alain Poupart