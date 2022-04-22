Ranking the AFC East Defensive Back Situations, Pre-Draft Edition

Where the Miami Dolphins stand among their division rivals at defensive back after the first wave of free agency

After the first wave of free agency, it's a good time to revisit every AFC East team's roster and see where everybody stands at each position.

In the secondary, the Dolphins were the most quiet team in the offseason, but that was better than the other teams, all of whom lost a key starter — Levi Wallace for the Bills, J.C. Jackson for the Patriots, Marcus Maye for the Jets.

Let's examine each team's situation before we proceed with our AFC East ranking of the defensive back situations.

BUFFALO BILLS

On the roster: CB Olaijah Griffin, CB Tim Harris, CB Dane Jackson, CB Taron Johnson, CB Cam Lewis, CB Nick McCloud, CB Siran Neal, CB Tre'Davious White, S Damar Hamlin, S Micah Hyde, S Jaquan Johnson, S Jordan Poyer, S Josh Thomas

Offseason moves: Lost CB Levi Wallace as an unrestricted free agent (Pittsburgh)

Projected opening-day starters: CB Tre'Davious White, CB Taron Johnson, S Jordan Poyer, S Micah Hyde

2021 stats: Team — Passing yards allowed per game, 163.0 (1st in NFL); interception rate, 3.58% (3rd in NFL); Individual — Jordan Poyer, 93 tackles, 5 INT, 3 sacks; Micah Hyde, 74 tackles, 5 INT, 1 sack; Tre'Davious White, 1 INT, 6 PD; Taron Johnson, 76 tackles, 1 INT, 3 sacks

Outlook: The Bills started in the nickel more often than not in 2021 and they lost one of those starters when Levin Wallace joined the Steelers via free agency. Tre'Davious White will be coming off a season cut short by a torn ACL sustained on Thanksgiving night. Adding a cornerback should be a top priority for the Bills.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

On the roster: CB Javaris Davis, CB Xavien Howard, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Byron Jones, CB Nik Needham, CB Trill Williams, DB Elijah Campbell, DB Keion Crossen, DB D'Angelo Ross, DB Quincy Wilson, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Eric Rowe

Offseason moves: Tendered a quality offer and re-signed restricted free agent Nik Needham ... restructured the contract of Byron Jones ... signed Xavien Howard to a contract extension ... declined to extend a tender to RFA Sheldrick Redwine but re-signed him ... signed Keion Crossen to a three-year contract as a UFA from Houston ... re-signed Elijah Campbell as an exclusive-rights free agent ... lost CB Justin Coleman as an unrestricted free agent (Seattle) ... DB Jason McCourty became a UFA ... declined to extend a tender to RFA Jamal Perry, making him an unrestricted free agent

Projected opening-day starters: CB Xavien Howard, CB Byron Jones, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones

2021 stats: Team — Passing yards allowed per game, 214.8 (17th in NFL); interception rate, 2.28% (14th in NFL); Individual — Jevon Holland, 69 tackles, 2 INT, 2.5 sacks; Brandon Jones, 79 tackles, 1 INT, 5 sacks; Xavien Howard, 5 INT, 16 PD; Byron Jones, 58 tackles, 10 PD

Outlook: The biggest thing the Dolphins did in the offseason was settle the Xavien Howard contract situation for good, but they also took care of bringing back third corner Nik Needham. The one loss of significance was that of veteran Justin Coleman, who quietly had a very good 2021 season as the fourth cornerback. Veteran Byron Jones underwent offseason surgery, so his status heading into training camp bears watching.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

On the roster: CB Malcolm Butler, CB Jalen Mills, CB Terrance Mitchell, CB Shaun Wade, CB Joejuan Williams, DB Justin Bethel, DB Myles Bryant, DB Cody Davis, DB Kyle Dugger, DB Jonathan Jones, DB Devin McCourty, DB Jabrill Peppers, DB Adrian Phillips, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Offseason moves: Re-signed Devin McCourty to a one-year contract ... lost CB J.C. Jackson as an unrestricted free agent (L.A. Chargers) ... signed Terrance Mitchell as a free agent ... signed Malcolm Butler as a free agent ... signed Jabrill Peppers to a one-year contract as a UFA

Projected opening-day starters: CB Malcolm Butler, CB Jalen Mills, S Adrian Phillips, S Devin McCourty, S Kyle Dugger

2021 stats: Team — Passing yards allowed per game, 187.2 (2nd in NFL); interception rate, 4.28% (1st in NFL); Individual — Jalen Mills, 47 tackles, 0 INT, 7 PD; Devin McCourty, 60 tackles, 3 INT; Kyle Dugger, 92 tackles, 4 INT; Adrian Phillips, 92 tackles, 4 INT

NEW YORK JETS

On the roster: CB Michael Carter II, CB Isaiah Dunn, CB Brandin Echols, CB Javelin Guidry, CB Bryce Hall, CB Justin Hardee, CB Jason Pinnock, CB D.J. Reed, CB Rachad Wildgoose, DB Javin White, S Ashtyn Davis, S Lamarcus Joyner, S Zane Lewis, S Jovante Moffatt, S Kai Nacua, S Will Parks, S Elijah Riley, S Jordan Whitehead

Offseason moves: Re-signed Lamarcus Joyner to a one-year contract ... re-signed Will Park to a one-year contract ... signed D.J. Reed to a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent from Seattle ... signed Jordan Whitehead to a two-year as a UFA from Tampa Bay ... re-signed Javelin Guidry as an exclusive-rights free agent ... lost S Marcus Maye as an unrestricted free agent (New Orleans)

Projected opening-day starters: CB Bryce Hall, CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead, S Ashtyn Davis

2021 stats: Team — Passing yards allowed per game, 259.4 (30th in NFL); interception rate, 1.19% (31st in NFL); Individual — Bryce Hall, 79 tackles, 16 PD; Ashtyn Davis, 62 tackles, 2 INT, 3 FF; Brandin Echols, 63 tackles, 2 INT

Outlook: The Jets have some young talent in the secondary, namely Bryce Hall and Ashtyn Davis, though the stats from last season don't look particularly impressive, including the fact no player had more than two interceptions. The big move of the offseason was bringing Jordan Whitehead to replace starting safety Marcus Maye after he signed with the Saints.

RANKING THE AFC EAST DB SITUATIONS

The Dolphins' decision to maintain the status quo everywhere on defense could not be justified at any position as much as in the secondary, which features two proven veterans at cornerbacks and young stars at safety and nickel.

While the Dolphins have the best set of cornerbacks, the Bills earn the distinction for having the best safety tandem with Poyer and Hyde.

The Patriots secondary was the strength of their team last season, but finding a way to replace J.C. Jackson won't be easy. The Jets, meanwhile, have young talent in the secondary, but it's not quite established yet.

The call: 1. Miami; 2. Buffalo; 3. New England; 4. N.Y. Jets

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL.