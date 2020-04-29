AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Meet 'Prospect X,' the Draft's Deepest Sleeper

Alain Poupart

Sports Illustrated writer Kalyn Kahler unveiled "Prospect X," labeled by SI as the deepest sleeper in the draft.

It turns out "Prospect X" is wide receiver Matt Cole from Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois and he's among the nine undrafted rookie free agents who have agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins.

Cole is one of two wide receivers who will be joining the Dolphins as rookie free agents, the other being Kirk Merritt from Arkansas State.

The Dolphins have not officially announced any rookie free agent signings, but they have been revealed by each player's agent or alma mater.

In her fascinating story on Cole, Kahler profiled his journey from little-known prospect to his receiving a phone call from Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the third day of the 2020 NFL draft.

In 2019, Cole was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and was an all-conference first-team selection as a wide receiver and a returner.

He caught 43 passes for 939 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a returner, he averaged 27 yards on kickoffs with a 100-yard touchdown and 26 yards on punts with a 74-yard score.

The Dolphins roster currently includes three veterans who entered the NFL as rookie free agents — Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson and 2019 rookie Preston Williams.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Draft Live Blog

The Miami Dolphins will remain one of the busiest teams on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft and we'll be offering updates and analysis of all the developments

Alain Poupart

by

SI Draft Tracker

Where the Dolphins stand in the SI Power Rankings

The Miami Dolphins have added Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones, Matt Breida and many others this offseason, but that doesn't mean the national expectations are higher

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The Tua number debate

Some Dolphins fans and even one columnist have suggested that Tua Tagovailoa be given Dan Marino's retired number 13, but that's just plain wrong

Alain Poupart

Post-Draft Dolphins Defensive Outlook

Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy and first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene are among the many newcomers on a Miami Dolphins defense that will have a very difficult look in 2020

Alain Poupart

Post-draft Dolphins offensive outlook

Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Jordan Howard are among the many newcomers on a Miami Dolphins offense that will have a very difficult look in 2020

Alain Poupart

Tagovailoa ended up with the Dolphins as expected ... or was it?

The Miami Dolphins always seemed destined to end up with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but there were plenty of other rumors out there

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins rookie free agents

Preston Williams and Nik Needham made a quick impact in 2019 as rookie free agents for the Miami Dolphins and the team is hoping it has come up with more gems this year

Alain Poupart

Projecting when Tua Tagovailoa will become the Dolphins starting quarterback

Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins quarterback for a long time, but the question is how soon he'll get into the starting lineup

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the 2020 Dolphins draft from every angle

Tua Tagovailoa, Noah Igbinoghene and Matt Breida helped make it a busy and productive 2020 draft for the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Flores talks Tua timetable, carryover effect

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores discussed the addition of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and what he wants to see from his draft class

Alain Poupart