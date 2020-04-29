Sports Illustrated writer Kalyn Kahler unveiled "Prospect X," labeled by SI as the deepest sleeper in the draft.

It turns out "Prospect X" is wide receiver Matt Cole from Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois and he's among the nine undrafted rookie free agents who have agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins.

Cole is one of two wide receivers who will be joining the Dolphins as rookie free agents, the other being Kirk Merritt from Arkansas State.

The Dolphins have not officially announced any rookie free agent signings, but they have been revealed by each player's agent or alma mater.

In her fascinating story on Cole, Kahler profiled his journey from little-known prospect to his receiving a phone call from Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the third day of the 2020 NFL draft.

In 2019, Cole was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and was an all-conference first-team selection as a wide receiver and a returner.

He caught 43 passes for 939 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a returner, he averaged 27 yards on kickoffs with a 100-yard touchdown and 26 yards on punts with a 74-yard score.

The Dolphins roster currently includes three veterans who entered the NFL as rookie free agents — Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson and 2019 rookie Preston Williams.