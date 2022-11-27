Armstead Injury a Big Cloud Over the Dolphins Offense

The contrast in the effectiveness of the Miami Dolphins offense against the Houston Texans was nothing short of remarkable after left tackle Terron Armstead left the game with a pectoral injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game he didn't know the extent of the injury, but did say that Armstead wouldn't have been able to play in the second half against Houston regardless of the score.

Now, everybody associated with the team should be concerned about the severity of the injury to one of the most important players on the team.

If anybody had forgotten about Armstead's importance, the game against Houston on Sunday was a painful reminder.

With him in the lineup, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked a grand total of two times in the previous four games.

After Armstead left, Tua was sacked four times in three possessions — not including another sack that was nullified when the second defender to get to the quarterback grabbed him by the facemask.

THE NEW-LOOK DOLPHINS O-LINE AFTER ARMSTEAD LEFT

With Armstead out, veteran Brandon Shell took over at left tackle after he had been replaced in the starting lineup by Austin Jackson, back at right tackle for the first time since Week 1.

Shell, however, has spent his career at right tackle and clearly looks more comfortable there.

Shell did return to right tackle late in the game, but that happened only because Jackson sustained an ankle injury — it's unknown whether it's the same ankle or how serious this latest injury is.

With Shell moving, Greg Little was inserted into the lineup at left tackle.

ARMSTEAD'S EARLIER ABSENCE WAS COSTLY

But it wasn't just this game. Armstead's impact on the line also was evident when he had to miss some time earlier in the season against the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

While there's been a lot of emphasis placed on the fact the Dolphins three-game losing streak occurred while Tua was out, it needs to be pointed out that Armstead missed most of the game against the Jets and the entire Minnesota game in Week 6.

With Armstead out, the Dolphins managed only 53 total yards in the second half, even though they had built up such a big lead they were able to hang on for a 30-15 victory.

It won't be so easy moving forward.

THE TOUGH CHALLENGE COMING UP FOR THE DOLPHINS

The Dolphins face a tremendous defense next Sunday when they go against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, followed by a matchup against Khalil Mack (and potentially Joey Bosa) of the Chargers in Week 14 and the daunting Buffalo defense in Week 15.

Clearly, it's a challenge the Dolphins would have a much easier time conquering with Armstead at tackle.

It's Tua, Tyreek and Waddle who have garnered the headlines for the Dolphins offense this season — and the ability of the receivers to get open quickly and for Tua to quickly find them and get them the ball no doubt have been huge factors — but the Armstead-led line has allowed the offense to take a whole new level in 2022.

Without Armstead, it's going to be difficult for the offense to maintain its remarkable efficiency level.

It's why these are going to be anxious hours coming up for the Dolphins and their fans.

SECOND TIME FOR ARMSTEAD

This isn't the first time that Armstead has sustained a pectoral injury; it happened to him in 2018 when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Armstead missed five full games with the injury that season, returning to start after missing four but leaving that game early.

The Dolphins now have six games remaining in the 2022 regular season, and the hope is that this turns out to be just a major scare and even not as significant as four years ago.

