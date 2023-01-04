Terron, Tua and the Truth About the Dolphins Offense

While a lot has been made of the Miami Dolphins' struggles without Tua Tagovailoa, the Terron Armstead is just as important — if not more

It's a fact that the Miami Dolphins are 0-3 in games that Tua Tagovailoa has not started.

It's also an incomplete fact, and putting it in its proper perspective is very important as we look ahead to the team's must-win Week 18 game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's what simply saying something like "The Dolphins can't win without Tua at quarterback" or "The Dolphins aren't the same without Tua" is missing:

-- In the three games Tua has missed — against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots — the starting quarterback had to be replaced because of injury.

Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the Jets in the first quarter; Skylar Thompson left against Minnesota in the second quarter; Bridgewater left against New England in the third quarter.

-- Tackle Terron Armstead played a total of eight snaps in those three games.

He left the game against the Jets with his toe injury in the first quarter; he was inactive against both the Vikings and the Patriots.

And it could be — very well could be, actually — that Armstead is the key piece for the Dolphins offense because the offensive line has struggled mightily whenever he's been out.

THE TERRON ARMSTEAD EVIDENCE AND HIS STATUS

While Armstead has played without Tua only those eight snaps against the Jets and the second half and change against Cincinnati, Tua played parts of three series against the Houston Texans after Armstead left the game with a pec injury that kept him out of the San Francisco game.

In those three possessions, Tagovailoa was sacked five times, including one that was negated by a facemask penalty. Five times.

Thompson and Bridgewater were sacked a combined six times against Minnesota, and that's the season high for sacks allowed. There were five sacks allowed against Houston.

Both times came in game where Armstead either was out for the whole game or part of the game.

Thompson was sacked only twice against the Jets, but he was under constant pressure.

And against New England last Sunday, the pass protection was fine for the most part, but maybe not having Armstead in the lineup played a role in the ultra-conservative game plan that had Bridgewater hand off on 14 of the 17 first-down plays he ran.

So, yeah, maybe it's not as simple as this notion that the Dolphins can't win without Tua.

It's actually been the Dolphins can't win without Tua AND without Armstead AND without a QB not finishing the game.

Armstead has been on a limited practice schedule — when he's practiced — pretty much all season and his game availability usually comes down to Sunday morning (or the night of the game for prime-time matchups) and we should expect the same this week.

These days, Armstead is dealing with toe, pec, hip and knee issues, so he's not been operating at 100 percent, probably hasn't been all season.

But the Dolphins need him in the lineup against the Jets — badly.

It's probably more important than who is playing quarterback.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.