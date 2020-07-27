The Lowdown on New Dolphins CB Javaris Davis

The first Dolphins fans should know about new cornerback Javaris Davis is that he's the cousin of two former NFL players, Vontae Davis and Vernon Davis.

Dolphins fans, of course, remember Vontae Davis because he played for Miami for three seasons after being the team's first-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

Javaris Davis did not get selected in the 2020 NFL draft, though that came as a bit of a surprise after he participated in both the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine, and given what he accomplished at Auburn University.

Yes, Davis was teammates with Dolphins 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, and he has him beat by a large margin in the experience department.

Davis played four seasons at Auburn, and was a starter pretty much the whole way after starting five games as a freshman.

Where Davis comes up short as an NFL prospect is in the physical stature because he measured at 5-8, 183 at the combine. Davis, though, was among the fastest prospects in Indianapolis with a time of 4.39 in the 40-yard dash.

Davis had two interceptions in each of his four seasons at Auburn, including one he returned for a touchdown in 2017 against Mississippi State.

The Dolphins got Davis off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he signed after he went undrafted.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA Today Sports

On his NFL.com bio page, Davis was given a grade of 6.11 with the projection of a "good backup who could become starter."

This was the analysis of NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "The similarities to former Auburn and current Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones are striking. Both played inside/outside and had great speed, ball skills and a quality football IQ. Like Jones before him, Davis is a little deficient in size and play strength, which shows up on occasion, but he's a tough competitor who doesn't give in easily at the catch point. He's light on his feet and can bounce and weave in any direction the route takes him. Davis is a slot corner with quality man-cover skills and top-end speed with CB3 upside."

As a point of comparison, Jones has started 19 games the past four seasons for New England after going undrafted in 2016, including nine last year. Of course, Jones played under Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in New England, so maybe the similarities to Jones had something to do with the Dolphins claiming Davis off waivers.

We'll wrap up this analysis of Davis with this quote to NFL.com from a Southeastern scout for an NFC team: "I thought he had some really good reps at the Senior Bowl that showed who he is. I feel like he's a little underrated by other scouts but maybe I'm wrong."