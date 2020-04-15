Two first-round picks plus a second? Three first-round picks? Three first-round picks plus a second? Four first-round picks?

What would it take for the Dolphins to land Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow? More importantly, how much should the Dolphins consider giving up?

When they landed the greatest quarterback — and player — in franchise history, the Dolphins benefited from some luck because Dan Marino somehow made it all the way to No. 27 in the 1983 draft before he made it all the way to No. 1 in all the major passing categories by the time his career ended.

But that 1983 draft also provided an interesting lesson that has become relevant to the 2020 Dolphins.

Like the Dolphins this year, the San Diego Chargers had three first-round picks in 1983. The Dolphins have picks 5, 18 and 26 this year; the Chargers had 5, 20 and 22 in 1983.

As revealed in the documentary “From Elway To Marino,” the Chargers offered the Baltimore Colts the 20th and 22nd picks along with a first-round pick in 1984 and backup quarterback Ed Luther for the rights to Elway. The Colts declined the offer, insisting that the Chargers including the fifth overall pick in any trade.

As everyone knows, the Colts ended up trading Elway to the Denver Broncos days after the draft for much less (1983 fourth overall pick Chris Hinton), backup quarterback Mark Herrmann and a 1984 first-round pick (turned into guard Ron Solt).

With their three picks, the Chargers selected linebacker Billy Ray Smith, receiver/running back/returner Gary Anderson and cornerback Gill Byrd. All three had solid NFL careers — Anderson and Byrd both earned Pro Bowl invitations — but San Diego went on a run of nine consecutive playoff-less seasons starting in 1983.

In retrospect, one would think they would do things differently if they had been serious about acquiring Elway. Of course, the problem with that history lesson is that Elway was seen as a can’t-miss prospect and Burrow is not.

But if Burrow becomes anything close to Elway as an NFL quarterback, giving up all three of their first-round picks would become a good price for the Dolphins. Sure, they would have holes left to fill in the other rounds, such as offensive tackle and running back, but you can’t pass up the opportunity to land a franchise quarterback. If the Dolphins are confident Burrow can be that guy, giving up their three first-round picks has merit.

But because the Dolphins still are in the process of building their roster, that probably should be as far as they go.