AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

The Secret Behind Gesicki's Emergence

Alain Poupart

If the Dolphins offense is to be successful this season, it certainly could use the kind of production tight end Mike Gesicki provided in the final weeks of 2019.

Gesicki simply was one of the best tight ends in the NFL over the final six weeks, catching five touchdown passes, including two against Cincinnati and the game-winning score in the gigantic upset at New England in the season finale.

His position coach says the key to Gesicki's emergence in the second half of last season was pretty simple: hard work and dedication.

It's also the kind of answer that should provide optimism Gesicki can pick up where he left off.

"He put an emphasis on his practice habits," tight ends coach George Godsey said. "We say practice execution is more game reality, so if you can get out there and practice at a high level and go against high-level competition so going against that first-team defense, maybe taking a show team rep — I would say ‘dropping the shield,’ so to say as a pro, get out there and be a show team guy and go against good competition.

"And he put time into that, got some extra time with ‘Fitzy’ (Ryan Fitzpatrick) as far as seeing, running routes so that he could see it the same way as a quarterback. That’s a hard thing to do, too, especially where he is in his career. Every quarterback sees things differently and so making sure you’re on the same page with them, it’s not necessarily the same thing as just running a route, 'Hey, I caught it.’ That may still not be the correct way that he’s looking at it or the actual detailed way. He became more of a communicator with the quarterbacks and I think that was part of his production increase, how to look at it that way from a passing game standpoint.”

When Gesicki spoke to the media via Zoom in the spring, he said his increased production was the result of making the most of his opportunities.

But there's no question that more of those opportunities presented themselves in the final week of 2019 because of what Gesicki was doing, things like getting a good release at the line of scrimmage and getting open.

Whatever it was, Gesicki became a major factor in the offense and the hope is it continues the way this season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Number 36 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 36 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Three Players Come off COVID list

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux was among the three Miami Dolphins players who came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday

Alain Poupart

Where's the Respect for the Running Backs?

The Miami Dolphins have a new set of running backs, both of whom have put up impressive numbers in the NFL

Alain Poupart

What's the Hurry with Tua?

The Miami Dolphins have waited a long time to get a franchise quarterback, so does it really matter exactly when Tua Tagovailoa gets into the starting lineup?

Alain Poupart

Number 37 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 37 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Busy Day for COVID list and Perry Prognosis

One of the players involved in the Miami Dolphins' eight COVID-related moves Thursday was Malcolm Perry, who could end up playing a big role as a rookie

Alain Poupart

What's the Next Step for Wilkins?

Christian Wilkins led all NFL rookie defensive linemen in tackles as a rookie, and the 2019 first-round pick is one of the keys for the Miami Dolphins defense

Alain Poupart

Number 38 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 38 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Examining the Dolphins Options at Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins suddenly find themselves with a need at wide receiver after Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted out on consecutive days

Alain Poupart

by

Toddler13

2017 Draft Looking Worse and Worst for Dolphins

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley became the second member of the Miami Dolphins' 2017 draft class let go by the team this year

Alain Poupart

by

Bumpy17