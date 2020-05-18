AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Young Dolphins O-linemen Getting On-Field Work

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins have drafted three offensive linemen in the first three rounds over the past two years, and all three of them are scheduled to spend the week together in Arizona in a "minicamp" of sorts.

Rookie draft picks Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt and 2019 third-round pick Michael Deiter all are represented by Joe Panos, who not only is a player but a former NFL offensive lineman who started 56 games during a seven-year career with the Eagles and the Bills.

Panos came up with the idea of having a camp for offensive line clients to gather in North Scottsdale, Arizona, for a week of on-field work.

In all, seven players will be at the "camp," though the Dolphins will have the biggest representation with their three players. All are rookies or second-year players.

Jackson, Hunt and Deiter still will take part in the Zoom meetings with the Dolphins before they do some lifting. After the players have lunch, they'll head to the field for some drills.

As it turns out, it will be Jackson's mother, who lives in the area, who will be making breakfast and lunch for the players.

Panos contacted the offensive line coaches of each of the players involved to ask for input on what they wanted to see improvement in their players.

“Oh, I love it,” Panos told SI.com NFL writer Albert Breer. “I absolutely love it because I know, without sounding like a jerk, they're going to get trained right. If they can't be with their coaches, I’d like to think I know what I'm doing here. I love the fact that I promised these kids and their parents that I’d take care of them to the best of my ability, that I'm gonna go above and beyond, and get them ready for the season.”

Deiter and Panos have a connection deeper than player/agent since they each played at the University of Wisconsin.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

U.S. Senate resolution honors Shula

Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula was recognized with a U.S. Senate resolution honoring his life and career achievements

Alain Poupart

The biggest Dolphins stories of the week

Tua Tagovailoa's deal, interest in Logan Ryan and a roster move were among the biggest stories of the week involving the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Dolphins offseason earns top honors

The Miami Dolphins have made a lot of moves since the end of the 2019 season and one longtime NFL exec believes they've had the best offseason in the league

Alain Poupart

Report: Saints foiled a Dolphins draft plan

The Miami Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene with their third first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but they reportedly were set to take a different player before their plan was foiled

Alain Poupart

Flowers goes from crossroads to cornerstone

The Miami Dolphins signed Ereck Flowers to become a key part of the offensive line, another big step in his career resurgence

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Another deal for Tua

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced another marketing deal, this one dealing with memorabilia

Alain Poupart

Dolphins history of trading for running backs

The Miami Dolphins' acquisition of Matt Breida marked the 15th time they landed a running back via trade, which is how they got two of the top rushers in team history

Alain Poupart

Dolphins facility could be open again next week

The NFL sent out a memo Friday outlining a plan to re-open team facilities next week, though players and coaches will have to continue staying away for now

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East tight end situations

The Miami Dolphins are counting on Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe to continue their development, but where does their tight end situation rank among AFC East teams?

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and the minority hiring proposal

The Miami Dolphins already have a minority general manager and a minority head coach, so what happens if an incentive program for hiring minorities is implemented?

Alain Poupart