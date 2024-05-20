Top Agent Gives Thoughts on Tua's Possible Extension
Tua Tagovailoa's arrival to Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities (OTAs) — amid speculation of contentious extension negotiations — has a lot of folks around the National Football League talking about his future with the team and how it might shape out.
Drew Rosenhaus is not Tagovailoa's agent, but he does represent Tyreek Hill and has more clients than any NFL agent. Rosenhaus spoke out about Tagovailoa's potential contract on his weekly appearance on South Florida TV station. Rosenhaus said that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has set the market value for quarterbacks like Tagovailoa with his four-year, $212 million deal.
"To me, they are comparable players, I think. When you look at Tua's statistics, comparable to Goff, they're pretty close," Rosenhaus said. "And I would be surprised if it's not a similar deal ... I think the Dolphins have been planning all along to get Tua's deal done ... They have already sacrificed guys like Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Xavien Howard -- the Dolphins have been in a sort of budgetary discipline mode this entire offseason with their signings, I think in anticipation of getting deals done for guys like Tua."
Rosenhaus said he feels Tagovailoa has "a lot" of leverage in his negotiations for a new contract. He noted how hard it is for a team to win in the NFL when their leader and quarterback is discontented.
So far, with reports of Tua having sat out most of the voluntary offeason program, one might interpret the quarterback as being discontented with his situation. Rosenhaus detailed his opinion on Tagovailoa's arrival at OTAs.
"As long as [Tagovailoa's] agents feel that the Dolphins are negotiating in good faith, then I think it's OK to attend the OTAs," Rosenhaus said. "We have multiple guys around the NFL that in negotiations -- high-profile guys ... As long as I feel that the team has made us a good-faith offer, and we think there is a legitimate chance at getting a deal done, then I'm all for being there."
Rosenhaus said he understands why players would not participate in a situation similar to Tagovailoa's — he cited concerns about potential injuries that could "derail" negotiations or discontent with negotiations all together.
In the big picture, Rosenhaus said he doesn't see negotiations dragging into August.
"I think a lot of people have confidence within the team, the players, coaches," he said. "Everyone that I've been around is pretty optimistic that this deal is ultimately going to get done. I don't think many people around the NFL are anticipating anything less than an extension at some point between now and the start of training camp."