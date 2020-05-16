Tua continues to sell.

The rookie Dolphins quarterback announced his latest marketing deal Saturday: exclusive memorabilia with Fanatics.

This comes after Tagovailoa's previously announced deals with Gillette, Muscle Milk, Bose, Verizon and Wingstop.

Tagovailoa no longer has the top-selling NFL jersey, having been overtaken by Aaron Donald now that the Rams' new uniforms have been unveiled, but all variations of his Dolphins jersey are among the best sellers.

That includes the Tua throwback jersey, which has only recently been released.

All of this is not surprising given Tagovailoa's immense popularity, which we chronicled earlier in the week.

There was additional Tagovailoa news Friday when his brother Taulia announced he was transferring to the University of Maryland.

There was some thought that Taulia, who appeared in five games as a true freshman for Alabama last season, could follow Tua down to South Florida. But instead he chose to be reunited with his former offensive coordinator Mike Locksley at Alabama, who became Maryland head coach in 2019.

Back to Tua, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson spoke to The Associated Press this week and indicated he got a text from the new Dolphins quarterback shortly after Miami made Tagovailoa the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

"He hit me up right after he got drafted saying how excited he was to get down here and be part of the team," Wilson told AP.