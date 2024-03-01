INDIANAPOLIS — Tua Tagovailoa already has had a lot of success for the Miami Dolphins throwing to former college teammate Jaylen Waddle, so how about a high school teammate?

How about the Dolphins adding Roman Wilson to their offense?

This really wouldn't be about nostalgia, even though Tua and Wilson did play together for one year at St. Louis School in Honolulu in 2016, but rather about adding a quality wide receiver who would bring an element of toughness to the offense.

Wilson said a favorite receiver for him is the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, who's certainly known for his aggressiveness and then he offered this as a self-scouting report: "Just a dog willing to do whatever it takes to win, creative in his routes, explosive, a playmaker, consistent, reliable, that's how I like to describe myself."

The Dolphins have some top-end wide receivers on their roster with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but their calling card is speed.

The Dolphins really haven't had a "dog" at wide receiver since Jarvis Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2018 offseason.

Wilson projects as a second-day pick (Rounds 2-3) and they do have a lot of needs throughout their roster, but filling out their wide receiver in light of their five impending UFAs at the position is one of them.

Wilson said he met with the Dolphins informally at the combine.

FROM HAWAII TO A NATIONAL TITLE

Like Tua, Wilson won a national college football title after leaving Honolulu, though his came in his senior season whereas Tua won his as a freshman.

Michigan featured a balanced offense on its way to its 15-0 title-winning season, but it was Wilson who was QB J.J. McCarthy's favorite, leading the team in catches with 48, receiving yards with 749 and receiving touchdowns with 12.

Wilson then shined in the first couple of practices at the Senior Bowl before pulling out because of an undisclosed injury. Before he left, he impressed Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy enough for him to compare Wilson to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

"Going into the Senior Bowl I was very confident in my abilities and what I can do," Wilson said. "Going there and showing teams and players I can hang with them and I'm consistent, I'm reliable and I can create separation was good."

Along with his receiving ability, Wilson is a willing blocker, partly the result of something he heard from Michigan asisstant coach Ron Bellamy, whose NFL playing career included one year with the Dolphins.

"Coach Bellamy likes to say no block, no rock. So that definitely sticks with me. It's another opportunity to not score a touchdown or make a catch but make a play. Go in and dig out a safety or make a key block to help the running back, kind of became a big deal for something and was something I took pride in."