Tua talks about joining Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said the Miami Dolphins is the organization with which he belongs because they showed the faith to select him in the 2020 NFL draft.

"I didn't get nervous at all for me and my family," Tagovailoa said during a video conference call with South Florida reporters. "The biggest thing was whoever decided to take a chance on me was where I belonged. My biggest thing is I'm trying to prove this is the right decision for the organization."

Here were some other Tua comments:

On why he's confident in his health holding up: "What makes me confident is what the doctors have told me. I'm able to play if need be. But I think the biggest thing for me right now is to be able to soak it in, enjoy it and get to work."

On the high expectations he might get from fans: "That's something that's out of my control. I can't control whether the fans like me or dislike me. For me, it's all about worrying about what you can control."

On how Alabama prepared him for the NFL: "I think Alabama has prepared me with how hard everything was there. It was just everything. Everything was made hard. It was really about embracing hard and kind of how you become successful through those hard times."

On his plan at this point: "First off, I just want to be able to get the ball rolling as far as understanding my plays, build relationships with guys in the quarterback room, guys in the locker room."

On his relationship with Owner Stephen Ross, GM Chris Grier and Coach Brian Flores: "It's continuing to grow and that's my biggest thing. We created it at the combine. Now that I'm part of the organization it can only go up from here."

On working with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick: "It's first off just being able to understand the kind of person he is. I know he's been a great leader for this organization. He has so much knowledge of the game. I think it's best that I nitpick, ask him how he goes about preparing for a defense."

On his jersey number, considering his 13 from Alabama was worn by Dan Marino and has been retired: "For me, I'm not too worried about what number I have. I understand 13 is retired, and it should be."

On how he views his role for next season: "I'm going to go out there and compete like I'm preparing to be a starter, even if I"m not going to be the starter. Competition is usually always healthy."

Dolphins Draft Live Blog

The Miami Dolphins will be one of the busiest teams in the 2020 NFL Draft and we'll be offering updates and analysis of all the developments

Alain Poupart

SI Draft Tracker

Dolphins draft Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama becomes the Miami Dolphins' quarterback of the future

Alain Poupart

What the Dolphins first round might look like

Will Tua Tagovailoa or Isaiah Simmons be the first Miami Dolphins pick? Will it be Jordan Love or Mekhi Becton with the second?

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins options 26

D'Andre Swift, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Love are all possibilities for the Miami Dolphins with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they also could try to move up in the first round

Alain Poupart

Examining the status of Josh Rosen amid all the Dolphins quarterback talk

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of the University of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon in the 2020 NFL draft, but they already have a recent high first-round quarterback on their roster in Josh Rosen

Alain Poupart

Phins4ever

Dolphins positional preview: interior offensive linemen

The Miami Dolphins Dolphins added offensive linemen Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras in free agency, but they still could be interested in Michigan center Cesar Ruiz

Alain Poupart

Reports have Dolphins eyeing move up to take tackle

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are targeting University of Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas and might be willing to make a trade to make sure they get him

Alain Poupart

Breaking down all the Dolphins Tua talk

Examining all the angles of the connection between the Miami Dolphins and the University of Alabama

Alain Poupart

Evaluating suggested trades for Dolphins' fifth overall pick

NFL Network show "Good Morning Football" proposed hypothetical draft-related trades involving the Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Leonard Fournette. Do any of them make sense for Miami?

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins options at 18

Jordan Love, Javon Kinlaw, Josh Jones are all possibilities for the Miami Dolphins with the 18th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they also could try to move up in the first round

Alain Poupart