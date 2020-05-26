We're now more than a month after the 2020 NFL draft, and the Tua talk hasn't slowed one bit.

This is a player who, the saying goes, moves the needle. So let's examine the latest Tua-related topics and offer our take on them.

The Dolphins are "not opposed" to playing Tua as a rookie

The idea of a "redshirt year" has been brought up before when it comes to Tua, both because of his hip and the fact the Dolphins have a reliable veteran in place with Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported the team is not opposed to the idea of Tagovailoa getting action as a rookie if he earns the opportunity.

This pretty much goes along with what we wrote shortly after Tua was selected, with the basic premise being that the Dolphins don't HAVE to play Tagovailoa as a rookie because they have the luxury of having Fitzpatrick but there's also no reason to hold him back if he shows he's ready from both a physical and learning standpoint.

The best guess remains that Tagovailoa indeed will see action as a rookie, though it's likely to be Fitzpatrick as the opening-day starter.

Tagovailoa can help make Miami a "Dolphins town"

Dwyane Wade was on the mark throughout his brilliant NBA career with the Miami Heat and he was right on target again in this Tua profile by ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Wade recalled his own experiences as a rookie arriving with a lot of fanfare, then said this about Tua: "If the Dolphins get it going, it's going to be Dolphins town. We did as much to make it a basketball town as possible, and the Miami Heat is there to stay. But let's not get it twisted: Florida is football. Once they get their s--- together, they are going to be big and bigger."

We all remember the quick shout-out Wade gave the Dolphins drafted Tua fifth overall, the same spot the Heat used to draft Wade in 2003.

A lot of Heat fans were quick to deem Miami a basketball town after the fabulous four-year run the team had with Wade and LeBron James, but a Super Bowl title easily would top that in terms of significance for South Florida sports fans.

Tua's popularity among Dolphins fans, before he's even played a down for the franchise, is a testament to the hunger and thirst for a championship.

It's why he's already the face of the franchise.

Chris Simms' ranking

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms started unveiling his top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL on Twitter on Tuesday with three names.

The very first name, and coming in at number 40, was none other than Tua.

The other two names Simms unveiled were Dwayne Haskins of the Washington Redskins at number 39 and Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears at 38.

While the initial reaction has to be one of surprise that Tua would be so low, let's remember that Simms wasn't exactly full of praise before the draft when it comes to Tua.

From this vantage point, you can't have Tua behind Haskins and Trubisky when you consider that Haskins had a 76.1 passer rating as a rookie and the Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Trubisky — something that's a no-brainer for most starting quarterbacks.