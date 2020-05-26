AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tua Thoughts: Ridiculous Ranking, Playing Time and More

Alain Poupart

We're now more than a month after the 2020 NFL draft, and the Tua talk hasn't slowed one bit.

This is a player who, the saying goes,  moves the needle. So let's examine the latest Tua-related topics and offer our take on them.

The Dolphins are "not opposed" to playing Tua as a rookie

The idea of a "redshirt year" has been brought up before when it comes to Tua, both because of his hip and the fact the Dolphins have a reliable veteran in place with Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported the team is not opposed to the idea of Tagovailoa getting action as a rookie if he earns the opportunity.

This  pretty much goes along with what we wrote shortly after Tua was selected, with the basic premise being that the Dolphins don't HAVE to play Tagovailoa as a rookie because they have the luxury of having Fitzpatrick but there's also no reason to hold him back if he shows he's ready from both a physical and learning standpoint.

The best guess remains that Tagovailoa indeed will see action as a rookie, though it's likely to be Fitzpatrick as the opening-day starter.

Tagovailoa can help make Miami a "Dolphins town"

Dwyane Wade was on the mark throughout his brilliant NBA career with the Miami Heat and he was right on target again in this Tua profile by ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Wade recalled his own experiences as a rookie arriving with a lot of fanfare, then said this about Tua: "If the Dolphins get it going, it's going to be Dolphins town. We did as much to make it a basketball town as possible, and the Miami Heat is there to stay. But let's not get it twisted: Florida is football. Once they get their s--- together, they are going to be big and bigger."

We all remember the quick shout-out Wade gave the Dolphins drafted Tua fifth overall, the same spot the Heat used to draft Wade in 2003.

A lot of Heat fans were quick to deem Miami a basketball town after the fabulous four-year run the team had with Wade and LeBron James, but a Super Bowl title easily would top that in terms of significance for South Florida sports fans.

Tua's popularity among Dolphins fans, before he's even played a down for the franchise, is a testament to the hunger and thirst for a championship.

It's why he's already the face of the franchise.

Chris Simms' ranking

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms started unveiling his top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL on Twitter on Tuesday with three names.

The very first name, and coming in at number 40, was none other than Tua.

The other two names Simms unveiled were Dwayne Haskins of the Washington Redskins at number 39 and Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears at 38.

While the initial reaction has to be one of surprise that Tua would be so low, let's remember that Simms wasn't exactly full of praise before the draft when it comes to Tua.

From this vantage point, you can't have Tua behind Haskins and Trubisky when you consider that Haskins had a 76.1 passer rating as a rookie and the Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Trubisky — something that's a no-brainer for most starting quarterbacks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the AFC East offensive lines

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of changes on their offensive line in the offseason, but it might take some time for that group to become the best in the AFC East

Alain Poupart

Dolphins owner: 'There definitely will be a football season this year'

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says there will be a 2020 NFL season, though the status of fans in the stadium is up in the air

Alain Poupart

Why a Jamal Adams Trade Would Be Great and Why It Won't Happen

The Miami Dolphins secondary would reach a new level with Jamal Adams, but history tells us star players just don't get traded within their division

Alain Poupart

by

marino13

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Kirk Merritt

The complete lowdown on Miami Dolphins rookie free agent Kirk Merritt, including his background, his potential and what scouts said about him

Alain Poupart

Where Brian Flores stands in the Coach of the Year odds

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores stands in the middle of the pack when it comes to 2020 NFL Coach of the Year odds

Alain Poupart

The biggest Dolphins stories of the week

Ryan Fitzpatrick talking about Tua and the DeVante Parker Instagram episode were among the biggest stories of the week involving the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Grant's Goal Remains the Same

Miami Dolphins standout kick returner Jakeem Grant has some big plans for 2020

Alain Poupart

AFC East Roundtable: Biggest Offseason Move

Between the drafting of Tua Tagovailoa and Denzel Sims and the trade for Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England and New York Jets all had their signature move this offseason

Alain Poupart

Tua takes on Barkley and other tidbits

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will face Saquon Barkley in a game of Madden to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and their December home success against New England

The Miami Dolphins will be facing the New England Patriots at home in December for the 10th time in 17 seasons, and looking to continue their success in those games

Alain Poupart