Before he set a Dolphins single-season franchise record that stands to this day, Ricky Williams won the Heisman Trophy during a brilliant career at the University of Texas.

Williams now will have his name immortalized at the stadium where he starred, with UT announcing Monday they were going to rename Joe Jamail Field in honor of their two Heisman winners — Williams and NFL Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell.

The late Jamail was a major donor to the university and his family requested the change.

“Earl and myself are honored to be part of the momentum of change sweeping our alma mater,” Williams said in a statement.

The renaming of the stadium was part of a set of initiatives by the University of Texas designed to "promote diversity, inclusion and equity and fully support our Black students."

Williams put up gaudy numbers at Texas before he entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 1999, three years before the Dolphins acquired him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Williams rushed for 6,279 and 72 touchdowns in his four years at Texas, including 2,124 yards and 27 touchdowns in 1998 when he won the Heisman Trophy.

In his seven seasons with the Dolphins, Williams rushed for 6,436 yards, which stands second in franchise history behind Larry Csonka's 6,737 yards. The two are the only Dolphins players with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Williams set a franchise record with 1,853 yards in 2002, his first season with the Dolphins, and his 1,372 yards the next season is the second-highest total.