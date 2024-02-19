Where the Dolphins Rank in Cap Space, Dead Money

One of the new traditions of the offseason involves contracts getting voided, which is what happened with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

That was the result of the three-year contract he signed as a free agent in 2022 being restructured last offseason.

The new contract lowered Wilson's 2023 cap number by adding the 2024 void year, but it also created some dead money, in this case $2.5 million, per overthecap.com.

Wilson is one of three players who will count against the Dolphins salary cap in 2024 despite not longer being on the roster, which is the definition of dead money.

The other two are former cornerback Byron Jones and 2023 sixth-round pick Elijah Higgins, who was waived before signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones carries a dead cap charge of more than $10 million, per OTC, while Higgins' charge is a modest $131,910 (signing bonus).

WHERE THE DOLPHINS RANK

Because of Jones, who signed a six-year contract with the Dolphins in 2020, the Dolphins rank ninth in the NFL in dead money for 2024 with a total of $12.8 million.

The L.A. Chargers are at the top of the list with more than $24.5 million in dead money, highlighted by more than $20 million for cornerback J.C. Jackson, who they traded back to the New England Patriots after they gave him a huge contract as a free agent.

The rest of the top 10 includes the New York Jets, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and the Washington Commanders at 10th after the Dolphins.

On the flip side, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs all have less than $500,000 in dead money.

In terms of overall cap space, the Dolphins currently are in the second-worst shape of any team at almost $52 million over the cap and almost $60 million in "effective cap space," which is the amount needed to have 51 players (Dolphins currently are at 45) and signed their rookie draft class.

The New Orleans Saints are overwhelmingly first in terms of negative cap space at minus-$83.7 million.