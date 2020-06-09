AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Number 96 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 96.

The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99, Jared Odrick at 98 and Jordan Phillips at 97.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 96 for at least one regular season game:

LB Sanders Shiver (1985), LB David Marshall (1987), NT Alfred Oglesby (1990-92), DT Mike Golic (1993), DE Danny Stubbs (1996-98), DE Rich Owens (1999-2000), DE David Bowens (2001-06), DT Paul Soliai (2007-13), LB Robert Thomas (2015), DT A.J. Francis (2015), DT Leon Orr (2016), DT Vincent Taylor (2017-18), DE Taco Charlton (2019)

The debate:

Alfred Oglesby started 18 games for the Dolphins after being a third-round pick in 1990, but he will be most remembered for making up a story about being kidnapped to avoid getting in trouble with Coach Don Shula for breaking curfew and missing practice. Danny Stubbs had nine sacks in his first season with the Dolphins after being reunited with his former University of Miami coach Jimmy Johnson, but injuries limited him to only six games in his final two years in Miami. Likewise, Rich Owens had a very good first season with Miami (8.5 sacks), but he wasn't able to follow it up. David Bowens was mostly a backup during his six seasons with the Dolphins, but he was a high-energy player and he averaged six sacks from 2004-06. Paul Soliai was a non-factor early in his career after arriving as a fourth-round pick, but a heart-to-heart talk with then-coach Tony Sparano turned things around. Soliai became a top-notch nose tackle and he started 62 games for the Dolphins and made the Pro Bowl in 2011. The latest player to wear number 96 for the Dolphins, Taco Charlton, had four sacks in his first five games for Miami but was a non-factor down the stretch in the 2019 season and was released this offseason.

Worth noting:

Oglesby passed away from a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 42 ... Charlton signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the Dolphins ... Francis is now a WWE wrestler.

The top three:

1. Paul Soliai

2. David Bowens

3. Danny Stubbs

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dalvin to the Dolphins? Yeah, Likely Not Happening

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reportedly is unhappy with his contract situation, which is likely to prompt talk of a trade to his hometown of Miami

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

More Takes on the Tua Timeline

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was just the latest to give his opinion on when Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa should get into the lineup, but opinions remain divided

Alain Poupart

by

Infojoe44

Fitzpatrick Dishes Out Advice for High School Seniors

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was part of a group of celebrities sending out videos well-wishes to graduating seniors at a New Jersey High School

Alain Poupart

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins will face a tough test on the first Sunday in October against a Seattle team that's averaged almost 11 wins since Russell Wilson became its quarterback in 2012

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Rookies Could Be Headed to South Florida Soon

Report: First-round pick Tua Tagovailoa and the other Miami Dolphins rookies could be allowed at the team facility before the end of June

Alain Poupart

Number 97 and The Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins

We're 97 days away from the Dolphins' 2020 season opener, so we examine the best players who wore that corresponding number for the team

Alain Poupart

Number 98 and The Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins

We're 98 days away from the Dolphins' 2020 season opener, so we examine the best players who wore that corresponding number for the team

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Rookie O-linemen and What It Means for Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt became the ninth and 10th offensive linemen the Dolphins selected in the first or second round of the NFL draft since 2000, and recent history offers an idea of when they're likely to start

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East secondary situations

The Miami Dolphins made some key moves in the offseason for their secondary, but where does it place them at the best position in the division?

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Player Profile: Eric Rowe

Miami Dolphins defensive back Eric Rowe thrived after being moved at safety last season and now looks like one of the key pieces on defense

Alain Poupart