DeVante Parker is among the quietest members of the Miami Dolphins when it comes to talking to the media, but he spoke loud and clear when he posted a statement on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Parker has been affected by the highly publicized recent killings of African-Americans perhaps more so than other Dolphins players because two of them — the killings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee — took place in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

"I am saddened by the senseless acts of racial injustice in this country," Parker wrote. "Discrimination of any kind is unacceptable and can't be tolerated. Together as one we can bring about meaningful change for present and future generations. My prayers go out to everyone affected across the country and in my hometown of Louisville, KY."

The statement was followed by the hashtags #BlackLives Matter, #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #DavidMcAtee #UntilWeAllWin.

Parker and several of his teammates also took part in the Blackout Tuesday initiative, consisting of social media posts with just a black square as a message against racism and police violence.

Other Dolphins players with Blackout Tuesday posts on Instagram were Kalen Ballage, rookie Raekwon Davis, rookie Austin Jackson, Bobby McCain, rookie Noah Igbinoghene, Raekwon McMillan, Xavien Howard, rookie Blake Ferguson, rookie Brandon Jones, Matt Haack, rookie Robert Hunt, Eric Rowe, Christian Wilkins, rookie Curtis Weaver, Davon Godchaux, Emmanuel Ogbah, Albert Wilson, as well as team Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel.

McMillan's post was accompanied by pictures of three recent victims — George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.