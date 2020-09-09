A Season of Uncertainty Just About to Begin

PHILADELPHIA — Much was made about how continuity will be a big advantage for the Eagles in the 2020 season when compared to the rest of the NFC East where every other team is set to break in a new coach in a virtual offseason, scaled back training camps, and no preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That thesis will be tested on Sunday when Philadelphia visits the newly-minted Washington Football Team, an organization that has been engulfed in issues that reach far past the pandemic, namely the name change, a host of Washington Post reports taking aim at owner Daniel Snyder for the culture he's fostered, and the health of new coach Ron Rivera, who was recently diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and missed practice on Tuesday to start cancer treatments.