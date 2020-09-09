SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

A Season of Uncertainty Just About to Begin

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA — Much was made about how continuity will be a big advantage for the Eagles in the 2020 season when compared to the rest of the NFC East where every other team is set to break in a new coach in a virtual offseason, scaled back training camps, and no preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That thesis will be tested on Sunday when Philadelphia visits the newly-minted Washington Football Team, an organization that has been engulfed in issues that reach far past the pandemic, namely the name change, a host of Washington Post reports taking aim at owner Daniel Snyder for the culture he's fostered, and the health of new coach Ron Rivera, who was recently diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and missed practice on Tuesday to start cancer treatments.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Eagles Extra+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Observations from Practice as Eagles Prepare for Washington

It was encouraging to see Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders, and Jalen Reagor wearing pads, though they were listed as limited on the team injury report

Ed Kracz

DeSean Jackson Addresses Antisemitic Remarks Made in July

The Eagles WR spoke to reporters on Sept. 9, which was the first time he answered questions about his vitriolic social media posts

Ed Kracz

Jason Kelce the Glue that will Hold O-Line Together in these Uncertain Times

With so many moving parts up front, it's a good thing the team still has the dependable center, who will start his 10th NFL season and make his 81st straight start on Sunday

Ed Kracz

Eagles Seem Uncertain on Lane Johnson

Doug Pederson seems less than certain that star right tackle Lane Johnson would be ready to go for Week 1

John McMullen

Jake Elliott Gets His Kicks with No. 4 as Countdown to Kickoff reaches 4 Days

The kicker had a memorable 2017 season and, after signing a five-year extension last fall, has plenty of time to create new memories

Ed Kracz

Eagles Release Depth Chart for Season Opener

There are plenty of rookies in prominent places and Jason Peters' backup may surprise, but typically these things are written in sand, as Chip Kelly used to say

Ed Kracz

No. 5 Will Always Love You, Though Feeling Isn't Mutual for Some in Eagles Fan Base

Our jersey countdown to kickoff reaches Donovan McNabb, the player most responsible for ushering in the modern era of Eagles football

John McMullen

by

Will2531

Craig James, Marcus Epps, Rudy Ford Take Flight with Eagles

The three defensive backs on the Eagles' initial 53-man roster surprised a lot of people outside the NovaCare Complex

John McMullen

Josh McCown's Role with Eagles? Sounds Like A lot of Everything

The veteran QB sounds like his experience on the practice squad will take on that of a coach, mentor, and player who will stay ready just in case he is needed

Ed Kracz

Jason Huntley Seems Like a Doug Pederson-Type RB

With no preseason games to lean on the Eagles relied on their homework from the NFL Draft when it came to Jason Huntley and the waiver wire.

John McMullen