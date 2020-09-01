Boston Scott Keeping Emotion in Check with Roster Spot all but Secured

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will cut their roster to 53 players on Saturday, but for the first time, and because of the global pandemic, they will be allowed to put 16 players on the practice squad, including as many as six veterans who would otherwise not have any eligibility left.

For the first time since he entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints two years ago, Boston Scott doesn’t have to sweat the grim reaper knocking on his hotel room door asking for his playbook.