SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Boston Scott Keeping Emotion in Check with Roster Spot all but Secured

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will cut their roster to 53 players on Saturday, but for the first time, and because of the global pandemic, they will be allowed to put 16 players on the practice squad, including as many as six veterans who would otherwise not have any eligibility left.

For the first time since he entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints two years ago, Boston Scott doesn’t have to sweat the grim reaper knocking on his hotel room door asking for his playbook.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Eagles Extra+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doug Pederson Sounded as if Matt Pryor will Start at Left Tackle in Opener

The justification by the Eagles' coach seemed to be that Jason Peters is settling nicely into his new role as right guard

Ed Kracz

Eagles Confirm Jalen Reagor's Injury, Doug Pederson talks WR group

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson confirmed Jalen Reagor's upper-body injury as week-to-week before practice on Tuesday

John McMullen

Randall Cunningham Scrambles his way to the Top Spot at No. 12

The quarterback took the number and made it is own during his 11-year run with the Eagles

Ed Kracz

The Eagles Took off on Monday, but Here are Some Musings

Some thoughts on Zach Ertz, Jalen Mills, Rausl Douglas, and more

Ed Kracz

Opportunity Knocking Again for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Rookies, too, Perhaps

The injury to Jalen Reagor that will keep him sidelined for the first few weeks of the season gives another chance to last year's rookie disappointment and this year's promising WRs

Ed Kracz

The Jason Peters Saga is About the Game vs. the Business

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the team embraces the unpredictability of COVID-19, even if it means players playing out of their natural positions

John McMullen

Nelson Agholor Wore No. 13 Best for the Eagles

The Jersey Countdown to Kickoff is under two weeks and heads into some spooky territory at No. 13 and the brave soul who wore it best, Nelson Agholor

John McMullen

Jeffrey Lurie Addresses Plenty of Topics in Lengthy Interview

The Eagles owner touched on the pandemic and three pertinent football issues

Ed Kracz

Eagles Training Camp Thoughts: Day 12: Left Tackles Struggle

The biggest news Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field was the likely multi-week shoulder injury suffered by Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor

John McMullen

Jalen Reagor Suffers Shoulder Injury

The Eagles believe they've dodged a bullet with Jalen Reagor but the results of an MRI will be the final judge

John McMullen