A Closer Look at the Arizona Cardinals with 5 Questions and Answers

Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz turned to Donnie Druin, the publisher of SI All Cardinals, for five questions about Sunday's opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

The two teams will play at State Farm Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

The Eagles are 0-4 in State Farm Stadium since it opened in 2006 ad Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury is 6-0 against NFC East teams dating back to 2019.

Here are the questions and answers with Druin.

Q: How is Kyler Murray dealing with expectations after the contract extension and have you seen him improve from last year?

Donne Druin: To be quite honest, Kyler Murray hasn't really moved the needle in terms of change. The organization was in a place where they essentially tied themselves down to Kingsbury/Keim/Kyler, and Murray knew he was going to get paid over the summer. It seems more than anything he is more vocal, but his maturity and decision-making still have a way to come.

Murray is still the best quarterback this franchise has seen since Kurt Warner, and often times his play flashes the brilliance it did that won him a Heisman at Oklahoma. However, Murray is still too inconsistent in stretches he shouldn't be in, and until he's able to polish the finer things to being a passer in this league, he won't take Arizona to that next level. Paying Murray was the right (and only) choice the Cardinals had but his play thus far hasn't matched the paycheck he received.

Q: From afar, it appears the Cardinals have had trouble running the ball, why do you think that is?

Druin: The Cardinals have been very average in terms of running the football, and to be honest, it's truly a group effort when breaking down their performance. Their offensive line, which was already considered middle of the road heading into the season, has battled injuries. Their lead back James Conner, who also has begun fighting the injury bug, averages a cool 3.2 yards per carry while having double the amount of touches as the next running back.

Kyler Murray, whose biggest asset is his ability to make plays with his legs, appears to be on a leash when it comes to rushing the ball. All in all, it falls on Kliff Kingsbury to put his chess pieces in position to succeed. Part of that is not falling down early in games and going pass heavy, and the other part is simply better play-calling.

Q: Do you feel Kliff Kingsbury needs to make the playoffs this year to keep his job?

Druin: Oh man, that's the golden topic of discussion here in the desert. Like I said already, the Cardinals have committed themselves to the trio of GM-HC-QB through 2027 with their contracts, and with that train of thought, firing Kingsbury the first year into the new extension might scare any potential candidate into taking the new job.

However, results ultimately matter, and for a team that has held so much talent and potential to completely fall apart the last two seasons, how patient is ownership willing to be? You just paid your quarterback mega money, and the careers of J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz and DeAndre Hopkins are only reaching closer to the end. I think the pressure for Kingsbury to guide his troops to the playoffs is very real, but I think the fashion or manner of how they finish will be telling.

If the Cardinals not only fail to win a playoff game but miss the postseason nonetheless, some serious conversations need to be had, but it's hard to see owner Michael Bidwill start from scratch after this year unless the team mirrors a collapse similar to last season.

Q: Who is one under-the-radar player both on offense and defense?

Druin: Offensively, I've always been a fan of receiver Antoine Wesley. His length (6-foot-4) has could be crucial for a Cardinals WR corps that is notoriously short in stature. Wesley was just activated from injured reserve, and his role for Sunday is unclear. Yet his presence, especially with Marquise Brown on the field, should provide him with plenty of opportunity to do damage deep down the field.

Defensively, it's hard not to pick outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck. Since Chandler Jones left, the Cardinals have been in search for a presence opposite of Markus Golden, and Gardeck has taken full advantage of his playing time. He's a high-motor guy who somehow stuffs the stat sheet despite not being the biggest, fastest or strongest. He's well-liked here, and for good reason.

Q: What is your final score prediction and why?

Druin: I have the Eagles winning 28-17. There's just no reason for Philadelphia to not walk into State Farm Stadium and lead the entire way, especially with how poor Arizona has played in the first quarter and at home. Offensively and defensively, Arizona is outmatched. The Eagles are simply not the Panthers, and if this is the week the Cardinals actually do get their stuff together, I'll eat crow sitting in the bird's nest in Glendale.

