A Game-by-Game Look With Wins and Losses

And how do the Eagles finish the 2021 season? Here's one prediction

It’s time to make my game-by-game schedule predictions.

As soon as the schedule comes out feels too soon to do it. It’s not until training camp is done and the 53-man roster is in place that it feels right.

That doesn’t mean it will be right, so no wagering, please.

Sunday: At Atlanta

Two teams with rookie head coaches making their debuts, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and Falcons’ Arthur Smith.

Two rookie coaches who went winless in the preseason.

One rookie coach has a better roster, and it’s the Eagles. Win. 1-0

Sept. 19: San Francisco

Being old-school, I don’t like the 49ers’ two-quarterback system, and maybe it won’t be a rotation of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance when they come east. Probably won’t matter, though. This is a Super Bowl-made roster. Loss. 1-1

Sept. 27: At Dallas

Monday night mayhem in the Big D. That Dallas offense is good. That Dallas defense isn’t. The Eagles stake an early claim to their hopes of winning the NFC East. Win. 2-1

Oct. 3: Kansas City

What hope do the Eagles have here? I can’t think of any but check back at the end of September. Right now, the Chiefs win going away. Loss. 2-2

Oct. 10: At Carolina

A big week in which the Eagles welcome the Super Bowl champs four days after this one. It’s a game Philly can ill-afford to lose. By now, the Eagles should be hitting their stride under Nick Sirianni and Panthers QB Sam Darnold, well, who knows what he’ll look like by now? Win.

3-2

Oct. 14: Tampa Bay (Thursday)

Could be Eagles fan’s last chance to see Tom Brady, their last chance to boo Tom Brady. Unless he plays until he’s 50, and don’t bet against that. Also, don’t bet against the Bucs here. Loss. 3-3

Oct. 24: At Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas. Jon Gruden could be really, really on the hot seat at this point. The coach already is, but if he’s not winning games at this point, the Raiders could be gearing up for another coaching search. Eagles go to the desert and keep the heat on. Win. 4-3

Oct. 31: At Detroit

QB Jared Goff is on his second team, just like the player that was taken after him in the 206 is, Carson Wentz. Is Jalen Hurts playing his way into his second team or convincing the Eagles’ front office he is their future QB? Hurts makes a strong case for the latter. Win. 5-3

Nov. 7: LA Chargers

Can’t wait to see Justin Herbert play in person. Eagles, not so much. Loss. 5-4

Nov. 14: At Denver

The Broncos could be one of the NFL’s surprises, but playing in the NFC West doesn’t help them. They need every win they can get and wear down the Eagles in that famous Rocky Mountain altitude. Loss. 5-5

Nov. 21: New Orleans

As much as the Broncos could surprise, the Saints could disappoint. Life after Drew Brees won’t be as easy as many think. Win. 6-5

Nov. 28: At NY Giants

The G-men and their fans have been laying in the weeds waiting to ambush the Eagles after they got all huffy about not making the playoffs because the Eagles appeared to tank their season finale. NYG gets a bit of a revenge on a night when the organization retires Michael Strahan’s No. 92. Loss. 6-6

Dec. 5: At NY Jets

Wonder if anyone will bring up that Hail Mary that snatched an Eagles preseason out of the jaws of defeat for the Jets? Zach Wilson has the makings of a top quarterback in this league, but, again, the Eagles’ roster looks better. At least it does right now. In week 13, who knows? Win. 7-6

BYE

Dec. 18 or 19: Washington

These four games could determine the NFC East champ. The Eagles aren’t out of it, but need to finish strong, with the first of two games against a very strong defensive WFT in three weeks. The home crowd helps here. Win. 8-6

Dec. 26: NY Giants

Will the Giants be looking to replace Daniel Jones by now in the draft or has he risen to the challenge? NY won’t be out of it at this point, not if Saquon Barkley stays healthy and what looks like a leaky OL has shown improvement. The Eagles find a way to avenge their loss to the G-men earlier in the season and the city is giddy that a playoff berth is in sight. Win. 9-6

Jan. 2: At Washington

One more win and the Eagles have a chance to get into the postseason. Alas, so does Washington, and the Football Team gets it done. Loss. 9-7

Jan. 9: Dallas

Perhaps there is still hope for the Eagles. Maybe the Cowboys’ defense will have the Cowboys stumbling all season long. In the end, though, Dallas finds a way to win, leaving the Eagles to ponder an offseason of whether or not Hurts showed enough and how in the world they could go 3-5 at Lincoln Financial Field, one that has been packed with fans all season long after a 2020 in which that wasn’t the case. Loss. 9-8

AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Bills

NFC Championship Game: Packers vs. Bucs

Super Bowl: Bills beat Packers

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.