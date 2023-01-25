A.J. Brown Says He is Not a Diva WR, Downplays Frustration vs. Giants

The Eagles' star receiver admitted some frustration last week but is turning the page

PHILADELPHIA - You can't make everyone happy, not even with a 38-7 drubbing of the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Star receiver A.J. Brown was visibly frustrated late in what was a run-heavy game with the Eagles amassing 268 yards on the ground and Jalen Hurts completing only 16 passes, three of them to Brown for just 22 yards.

Furthering the angst was a tweak to Brown's lower body, which could have been a hamstring or a hip injury in the fourth quarter.

Speaking for the first time since the game Wednesday, Brown downplayed both wanting the football, something baked into his mindset, and the injury, refusing to confirm what the issue was.

“I’m good to go,” Brown said. “That’s all you need to know.”

True to his word in the Eagles' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Brown was estimated as a full participant.

As far as the traffic patterns, Brown pointed to his competitive nature.

“I just feel like I can change the game at any moment," he said. "Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm. It definitely puts you in the zone, keeps you locked in. Of course, I want the ball.

"... I really believe in myself, and the work I put in. I feel like whatever I do is going to work. It may not work, but I feel like it’s going to work. I really believe in myself, and like I said, I can take over a game when I get the opportunity. So of course, I like the ball and crave the ball, and that’s as much as I can sum it up."

Earlier this week coach Nick Sirianni expressed a similar sentiment when discussing his star receiver, who set a new franchise single-season record with 1.496 receiving yards during the regular season.

"He's always going to want the ball.," said Sirianni. "He's a really good player. Not really anybody in the pass game really got a lot of targets or a lot of opportunities because we were running the ball so well.

"But that's what you want from your receivers, to want to have the football. Part of the reason why receivers are good is because they want and crave the football. They want the ball to change the game."

Brown still helped the Eagles with an impressive block that sprung DeVonta Smith for a nine-yard touchdown.

"He blocked his butt off, and you could see how excited he was when he sprang that block for DeVonta’s touchdown," Sirianni said.

The history of the diva WR in the NFL is well-known across the league and in Philadelphia and Brown was quick to snuff that narrative out.

“I’m never the receiver that’s going to go on the sidelines or try to cause problems on the sidelines,” Brown said. “I’m not that guy. I think that’s what people describe as a diva, but I’m not that person.

"I’m a guy who goes to talk to the quarterback or the [offensive coordinator] and do it that way. I’m not really a guy to try to cause commotion on the sideline.

"I’ve never been that guy.”

Brown's three receptions for 22 yards was one of his least productive performances of his debut season in Philadelphia, above only a one-catch, seven-yard game against Washington when he was dealing with an ankle injury.

Things could change this week in the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco, which has the No. 1 ranked defense and is No. 2 against the run.

One area where the 49ers struggle somewhat is on explosive passing plays, allowing a league-high six completions over 50 yards this season.

“It’s a new week,” Brown said. “We’re in the NFC championship and we’re moving forward. It wasn’t anything serious but I’m moving forward.

"I know I’ve got a big week ahead of me. That’s the only thing I’m worried about, I’m not worried about (last week) and I don’t think anybody really is because it’s not a big deal.”

READ MORE: Nick Sirianni Explains A.J. Brown's Perceived Unhappiness vs ...

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen