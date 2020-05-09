EagleMaven
A Real Prince in Mix to be Eagles Swing Tackle

Ed Kracz

While waiting to hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft, Prince Tega Wanogho did about what you’d expect 6-5, 310-pound offensive lineman to do: He ate.

He ate a lot.

“I ate a lot of food and just was watching the draft,” said Wanogho shortly after the Eagles picked him late in the sixth round with the 210th overall selection two weeks ago. “Played a little bit of video games. I just walked around the house.

“Yeah, I'm not going to lie. It was crazy just watching the whole process and watching people go in front of me. It wasn't easy. But like I said, God has a plan, and this is it right here.”

The Eagles have a plan, too.

They’re going to throw Wanogho into the mix with Jordan Mailata and maybe Matt Pryor and others to be the swing tackle behind starters Andre Dillard and Lane Johnson. The plan could include a return of free agent Jason Peters at left tackle, and that might alter things some.

As it is, there is a need for that after Halapoulivaati Vaitai bolted for Detroit during free agency.

Wouldn’t that somehow feel appropriate to go from such a vowel-laden name like that to another unique name such as Prince Tega Wanogho, whose grandfather is the king of a Nigerian village which makes Wanogho an actual prince?

Here is more on Wanogho's journey from Nigeria to America:

https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/from-nigeria-to-the-nfl-this-prince-is-ready

Early in the draft process, Wanogho was considered a top 10 tackle in a tackle-rich class. Then came the NFL Scouting Combine and a knee injury prevented him from working out.

He had a torn lateral meniscus and needed an arthroscope procedure. It was something he played with during his final season at Auburn, yet it didn’t hinder him enough to not play at a high level.

Wanogho never gave up a sack in his last year.

“It was really (heartbreaking) for me,” said Wanogho. “You know, just knowing that I wasn't able to perform at the Combine or at the Senior Bowl or have my own pro day. It was (heartbreaking) because I knew like I wasn't able to show the coaches what I could do.

“Yeah, I have just been going through the meetings and interviews with the coaches. We were expecting I was going to go higher, but God has a special plan, and this is His plan right here. I just got to come in and just go to work.”

Wanogho met with Eagles line coach Jeff Stoutland and assistant Roy Istvan at the Combine but did not expect it would be the Eagles who would draft him.

“I guess (they) actually saw something special in me,” said Wanogho. “Just got to come in and actually show them they made the right choice.

“I'm a guy who takes pride in whatever I do. I stay hungry at all times, and I'm going to come in there ready to go to work.”

