SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Aaron Moorehead Explains Usage of DeSean Jackson

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA - Fletcher Cox did not practice on Wednesday.

No big deal. Social media was quiet about the Eagles’ defensive tackle being given the day off.

“It’s not that I’m asking for these days,” said Cox. “It’s something that (head coach) Doug (Pederson) and the training staff and the strength staff all came together to keep me fresh and ready for Sundays. I don’t argue about that, I just do what’s asked of me around here. “

DeSean Jackson was given the same day off and Twitter was ablaze with all sorts of incendiary remarks. Of course, the same social media fire starters were aghast that Jackson played “just” 37 snaps (54 percent) in the opener against Washington.

Never mind that Jackson himself told everyone in days prior to the game that his workload was going to be managed, that health was the key to playing all 16 games and perhaps beyond. 

He is what he is at this stage of his 13-year career, and that is an injury-prone 33-year-old who can still hit a home run for the team every now and then.

It’s not his fault that he’s being paid handsomely for what, at least in the opener, was somewhat limited time on the field.

The snaps may go up some on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams come to Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles’ home opener. Or maybe they stay roughly the same.

“Him being an older guy going into his 13th year, we wanted to make sure we had the right (plan), especially with no OTAs, no preseason games, we wanted to make sure we didn’t rush in and throw 70 snaps at him and all of a sudden he’s banged up and you get basically a repeat of what happened last year,” said receivers coach Aaron Moorehead on Friday.

Jackson’s absence was glaring in light of the fact that the Eagles had to count on two rookie receivers in Jalen Reagor and John Hightower, and the results of their play in their first NFL game left a bit to be desired.

Greg Ward did what he could, catching five passes for 31 yards, including an 11-yard reception on third-and-11 while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside wasn't even targeted.

It’s Jackson who is the lightning rod.

“I think we were just trying to be smart with DeSean, make sure we get a healthy DeSean for 16 weeks and that’s the goal,” said Moorehead. 

“I think we just want to make sure we continue to treat him as such. A healthy DeSean on Sunday changes our football team, we know that. We want to make sure he’s there for 16 games and we’re making sure he’s getting the reps in practice he needs, make sure he’s getting the reps in walkthroughs that he needs, then obviously as his body catches up to missing some of that preseason stuff then we’ll continue to increase his reps.”

Sounds like a gradual build-up, and that could mean a handful more snaps against the rams as that process continues.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Confident J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Will be More than Just a Blocker

The second-year WR wasn't targeted in 41 percent of the snaps in the opener but was reassured by Aaron Moorehead that he is still going to get his targets

Ed Kracz

Aaron Moorehead Sees Brighter Days Ahead for Eagles' Rookie WRs

Philadelphia's receiver coach said that Jalen Reagor and John Hightower must continue to progress each week, and should benefit from Week 1's experience

John McMullen

Eagles in Good Health with Rams Coming to Town

The team is expected to have Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, and quite probably Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave, back in the lineup after all four key cogs missed the opener

Ed Kracz

Week 2 Preview: Eagles Need Another Confidence Builder vs. LA Rams

Desperation comes early in the NFL and the Eagles are staring down the barrel of 0-2

John McMullen

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Nate Herbig's First Start and More

The RG will likely get his second start against the Los Angeles Rams and stud DT Aaron Donald, plus what did Fletcher Cox say about the defense being ranked No. 1 after week 1?

Ed Kracz

Lane Johnson "Ready To Go," Though the RT Won't be 100 Percent

The RT explained the "tightrope" surgery he had done for his high ankle sprain and expects to return, which is good for the Eagles, who have a much better record with him in lineup

Ed Kracz

One Loss and Rumors about Doug Pederson Already Begin to Swirl

Sources told PFN Insider Tony Pauline that the Eagles head coach may have reached his limit and he is "stressed out"

Ed Kracz

Traveling Darius Slay Might Be More Difficult Against Rams

A week after shadowing and largely shutting down Washington star receiver Terry McLaurin, things only get tougher for Eagles D with L.A.'s stable of WRs and TEs

John McMullen

Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson in Tricky Spot When it Comes to Zach Ertz

The contract issue isn't likely to go away anytime soon and was in the spotlight against Washington after Ertz caught just three passes to Dallas Goedert's eight for 101 yards

John McMullen

Eagles Decision to Add 2 Guards, and What About 3 Gameday QBs?

Head coach Doug Pederson revealed why the team brought Sua Opeta and Jamon Brown onto the roster and what it will take to have rookie Jalen Hurts active

Ed Kracz