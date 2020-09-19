Aaron Moorehead Explains Usage of DeSean Jackson

PHILADELPHIA - Fletcher Cox did not practice on Wednesday.

No big deal. Social media was quiet about the Eagles’ defensive tackle being given the day off.

“It’s not that I’m asking for these days,” said Cox. “It’s something that (head coach) Doug (Pederson) and the training staff and the strength staff all came together to keep me fresh and ready for Sundays. I don’t argue about that, I just do what’s asked of me around here. “

DeSean Jackson was given the same day off and Twitter was ablaze with all sorts of incendiary remarks. Of course, the same social media fire starters were aghast that Jackson played “just” 37 snaps (54 percent) in the opener against Washington.

Never mind that Jackson himself told everyone in days prior to the game that his workload was going to be managed, that health was the key to playing all 16 games and perhaps beyond.

He is what he is at this stage of his 13-year career, and that is an injury-prone 33-year-old who can still hit a home run for the team every now and then.

It’s not his fault that he’s being paid handsomely for what, at least in the opener, was somewhat limited time on the field.

The snaps may go up some on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams come to Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles’ home opener. Or maybe they stay roughly the same.

“Him being an older guy going into his 13th year, we wanted to make sure we had the right (plan), especially with no OTAs, no preseason games, we wanted to make sure we didn’t rush in and throw 70 snaps at him and all of a sudden he’s banged up and you get basically a repeat of what happened last year,” said receivers coach Aaron Moorehead on Friday.

Jackson’s absence was glaring in light of the fact that the Eagles had to count on two rookie receivers in Jalen Reagor and John Hightower, and the results of their play in their first NFL game left a bit to be desired.

Greg Ward did what he could, catching five passes for 31 yards, including an 11-yard reception on third-and-11 while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside wasn't even targeted.

It’s Jackson who is the lightning rod.

“I think we were just trying to be smart with DeSean, make sure we get a healthy DeSean for 16 weeks and that’s the goal,” said Moorehead.

“I think we just want to make sure we continue to treat him as such. A healthy DeSean on Sunday changes our football team, we know that. We want to make sure he’s there for 16 games and we’re making sure he’s getting the reps in practice he needs, make sure he’s getting the reps in walkthroughs that he needs, then obviously as his body catches up to missing some of that preseason stuff then we’ll continue to increase his reps.”

Sounds like a gradual build-up, and that could mean a handful more snaps against the rams as that process continues.

