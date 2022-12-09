After a Glimpse of the Future, Nakobe Dean Likely Returning to Backup Role

PHILADELPHIA - Nakobe Dean got his chance, and he was ready.

The rookie linebacker, taken by the Eagles in the third round after an unexpected slide down the draft board, played 15 defensive snaps in last week’s 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

They were his most extensive snaps on that side of the ball all season, and it was made possible due to a late-game injury to fellow linebacker Kyzir White.

Until last week, Dean had played three snaps in the season opener at Detroit and one in Houston on Nov. 3.

Eagles fans liked what they saw of Dean, judging by the plethora of remarks on social media. There was plenty to like, with Dean showing his instinctual style of play that led to five tackles, which were tied with White for second-highest on the team behind T.J. Edwards.

As for Dean, he wasn’t quite as impressed with his play. He said earlier in the week at his locker that he was slow to react to plays.

“It was just not being out there as far as defense,” he said. “I felt like I could’ve been a step faster with a lot of plays and just things I feel like I could’ve been faster. I just have to get in the groove of it.

“I’m probably my hardest critic, but I definitely felt I could’ve stepped it up…It felt great being out there.”

It was reassuring to say the least.

Dean has played mostly special teams, and has done well in that role, but it was encouraging to see him play as well as he did because next year his role figures to grow, because both linebackers starting ahead of him, T.J. Edwards and White, are in the final year of their contracts.

The belief is that only one of those two veterans will return, though it could be both if the market doesn’t develop for one or the other and GM Howie Roseman can get them back on his terms.

There should be a market for them, though, based on how they have played this season.

They are 1-2 in tackles on the team with Edwards racking up 108 and White 77. Edwards has some separation from White in tackles for loss (7-1), sacks (2-0), and passes defended (6-5).

It’s likely only one returns, and the belief is that one will be Edwards.

That opens a role for Dean, who fans are clamoring to see play.

Dean was asked by SI Eagles Today if he is aware of the fans’ excitement to finally see him on the field with the defense.

“Nah, I try to stay out of the media,” he said.

He did say, though, that when he is out in public, fans who recognize him mention it, “but you can’t complain about 11-1 huh?”

Dean will likely return to being primarily a special teamer on Sunday when the Eagles play the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

White, who was limited during the week with an ankle injury, was a full participant at Friday’s practice, as was WR Quez Watkins, who had a shoulder injury that limited him during the week, too.

The only Eagle ruled out against the Giants is linebacker and special teamer Shaun Bradley.

The Giants ruled out three players, including offensive linemen Shane Lemiuex (toe) and Josh Ezeudu (neck), as well as cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee).

New York also listed RB Saquon Barkley (neck) as questionable and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) as doubtful.

