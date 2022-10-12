Already Playing Well, Jonathan Gannon Believes Defense's Best Days Are Still Ahead

Talk of Jalan Hurts’ ceiling crested two weeks ago.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he has no idea what that is for his quarterback.

His completion percentage is up nearly seven points to 67.9 this season.

His passer rating is 97.4.

With 1,359 passing yards, he is on pace to join Carson Wentz as the only two players in team history to surpass 4,000 yards passing in a single season.

He has accounted for 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

The is beginning to look higher than the Sistine Chapel. Trust me, that’s a long way up.

Nobody can say for sure at this point, which is why the Eagles will give him a new contract in March. In order to find out.

Then there’s the defense.

The ceiling is in that same hard-to-see place as it is for Hurts.

There are four new starters on that side of the ball and all three levels: edge rusher Haason Reddick, linebacker Kyzir White, cornerback James Bradberry, and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Plus, there are linebacker T.J. Edwards, who started his first NFL season as the starter, and safety Marcus Epps, who is in his first year as a full-time starter. Also, defensive tackle Jordan Davis was brought in as a first-round draft pick.

That’s a lot of upheavals.

The conventional thinking was it would take time for the defense to jell, to get the collection of these talented and experienced individuals to play as one.

So much for conventional wisdom.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has them playing as one and playing well.

“There is an adjustment period of getting this is where this guy is going to be, this is how this guy is going to make that check, this is the communication to it,” he said. “I really like where we're at, but I'm excited about our opportunity to keep ascending with the guys that are playing."

And where are they?

Some stats:

Fourth overall in the NFL in total defense – 10th against the rush and 5th against the pass.

Seventh in points allowed per game.

They have forced 11 turnovers – six interceptions and five forced fumbles – to climb to the top of the takeaway/giveaway differential category at plus-9.

“I think we're still getting there,” said Gannon.” You know, I think we have a ways to go with that. And I like where we're at, but that's always a process that you are going through as, what are we, a quarter through the season now or give or take. That's why I really think our best ball is ahead of us.”

As for the four new starters?

Reddick leads the team in sacks with 4.5.

Bradberry is tied for second with Darius Slay in interceptions with two.

White is second in tackles with 29.

Gardner-Johnson has played all but two snaps and has been steady at safety.

Gannon said some of the great defenses he’s been around were the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and in Indianapolis before coming to Philadelphia because those units had played together for a while.

That Vikings’ defense was No. 1 overall and top five in several categories before being blown out of the water by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on their march to their Super Bowl championship.

“I really like where we're at, but I do think I'm excited about our opportunity to keep ascending with the guys that are playing," said Gannon. "One of the best defenses I've been on was in '17 with Minnesota. Those starters, they played with each other for four years, the group of that defense.

"Indy was the same way. Our third year we were in the top ten, and the group of those guys played together a good amount. They played a lot together.”

With so many one-year contracts, it’s not certain how long some of these guys, like Bradberry, Gardner-Johnson, Epps, and White will play together, but they are playing well together now.

Probably quicker than some may have thought.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.