Alshon Jeffery Headed for Surgery

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the report that receiver Alshon Jeffery suffered a Lisfranc injury in Monday’s night’s overtime in against the New York Giants and will need surgery.

Jeffery was placed on Injured Reserve on Thursday and the Eagles called up receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad to replace him.

Pederson wasn’t sure when Jeffery would have the surgery but said he would think the receiver would want to get it done as quickly as possible in order to get on with his rehab schedule.

The Lisfranc injury has struck two other Eagles this year: cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

LeBlanc’s happed early in training camp. He was placed on Injured Reserve but has since returned. Jackson’s came in the first game of the season and he, too, was put on IR, but isn’t expected to return this season.

Injuries have hit the Eagles’ receiver group particularly hard this season. Jeffery will join DeSean Jackson on IR and Nelson Agholor could be next. Agholor hasn’t practiced this week with a lingering knee injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Agholor was also designated as questionable on Monday night and did not play.

As for Davis, he will be one of four recent practice squad players that should see extended snaps on Sunday.

“Robert has been working with our offense even prior to being active,” said Pederson. “What I've seen is I've seen a bigger, physical guy, a really good route runner. He's smart. He's played in games. He's a guy that just understands his role, what we're asking him to do, and the positions we're putting him in.

“We have to be smart with that, with having three young players in there, but at the same time, we're not going to hold back and handcuff any of them.”

Receiver Greg Ward, running back Boston Scott, and tight end/receiver Josh Perkins are the other three recent practice squad promotions who will join Davis in Sunday’s lineup.

Rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will also be relied upon more than he has been in the offense.

Pederson said he can’t recall having four recently promoted practice squad players all being an integral part of an offensive game plan, especially now, when the Eagles are basically in a must-win situation every week if they hope to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

“Maybe not all on one side of the ball,” said Pederson. “It's hard to think of a time. I know we've had to do that with, say, a D-lineman or a secondary - multiple spots, but maybe not on offense. Obviously been encouraged. I think you saw last Monday a guy like Boston who comes in and plays well. Greg Ward has stepped up the last couple weeks and played well.

“We coach everybody. We coach the practice squad guys and we coach the starters. It's been a credit to the coaches that way, too.”